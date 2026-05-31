Cubs vs. Cardinals same-game parlay: Proven MLB expert has best bets for Sunday Night Baseball on May 31

The Cubs and Cardinals division rivalry usually brings some fireworks, and after they split the first two games, the rubber match on Sunday should give us some more excitement. After losing 10 in a row, the Cubs have now won three of their last four and look to win back-to-back series for the fifth time this year. The Cardinals are bunched up in the middle of the division with the Cubs right now, but these are two teams going in different directions, with St Louis now losing eight of its past 11.

First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has assessed the odds and found some value plays to create his best same-game parlay for May 31 Sunday Night Baseball. Any interested bettors who want to tail his Cubs vs. Cardinals picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.

Cubs vs. Cardinals same-game parlay

Cubs money line

Alex Bregman 1+ hit, run, RBI

Jordan Walker 1+ hit, run, RBI

Same-game parlay odds: +184 DraftKings (0.5 units)

Cubs money line

The Cardinals won Friday, but that was thanks to Shota Imanaga blowing up just after the Cardinals went down 3-0 early and Chicago didn't use its big bullpen arms later in a tie game because they were anticipating extra innings.

Long story short, if you watched that game, it felt like the Cardinals got a lot of help just to eke out a win, and the Cubs bats have continued to roll, racking up at least eight hits in five straight games, with three of those being double-digit totals. Even in their losses, this Cubs team hits. Mostly it's the untimely outs that have hurt them, so especially at this near even-money price, I think we have some value on the Cubs.

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Alex Bregman 1+ hit, run, RBI

Picking a winner might be a bit tougher tonight, as both teams have been abysmal against left-handed pitchers, with Chicago sporting a stunning .505 OPS and St Louis a .624 OPS against opposing left-handers.

The Cubs bullpen is in a better spot though, with their closer and high leverage arms available, and their offense has been rolling at a far better rate.

Part of that is Alex Bregman and his near .270 average vs. lefties, so we'll take him to have at least one hit, run or RBI here.

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Jordan Walker 1+ hit, run, RBI

Jordan Wicks takes the ball again for the Cubs, after a disastrous first start back at MLB level last time out. He allowed eight runs on nine hits and the damage was startling against left-handed batters, who racked up five hits (plus a hit batsman) while Wicks recorded just two outs against them. He did turn in three shutout innings in between his terrible first and fifth innings, though, so there is some optimism he can perform more positively in his second start.

One batter who was better vs. lefties last year is Jordan Walker, but this year he's seen his production vs lefties dip. I'm betting on the stats from last year to eventually shine through, and we need just one hit, run or RBI here.

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