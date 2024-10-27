Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 8: Game preview and best bets
Can 49ers overcome injury woes to beat slumping Cowboys?
|WHO
|Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
|WHEN
|Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|WHERE
|Levi’s Stadium| Santa Clara, Calif.
|HOW
|NBC
The San Francisco 49ers will look to get back to .500 when they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football.
Most online sportsbooks have the 49ers as 4.5-point favorites, including FanDuel Sportsbook.
A popular preseason Super Bowl pick, San Francisco is just 3-4. Injuries have contributed to the slow start. Running back Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, remains on injured reserve because of Achilles tendinitis. Additionally, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is done for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. And while reports indicate that George Kittle (foot) and Deebo Samuel (illness) are expected to be available, the Niners offensive depth will surely be tested, as WR Jauan Jennings will miss his second straight game.
The 49ers — who have reached the NFC title game in four of the last five seasons — will need to get healthy to make another run at a championship.
The same can be said for Dallas, which comes off its bye at 3-3. Linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) will miss his third straight game. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) are all on IR.
Like San Francisco, the Cowboys have to hope their fortunes change in a hurry. A 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 7 sounded alarms about the direction the team is headed.
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Cowboys spread
|+4.5 (-105)
|+4.5 (-108)
|+4.5 (-110)
|49ers spread
|-4.5 (-115)
|-4.5 (-112)
|-4.5 (-110)
|Cowboys money line
|+194
|+180
|+180
|49ers money line
|-235
|-218
|-225
|Over
|Over 47.5 (-108)
|Over 47 (-110)
|Over 47 (-110)
|Under
|Under 47.5 (-112)
|Under 47 (-110)
|Under 47 (-110)
Why bet on the Cowboys
The Cowboys can’t be as bad as they looked against the Lions, right? Without a doubt, mistakes were made when building their roster. The decision to bypass signing two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry and instead go with a running-back-by-committee approach looks especially egregious.
That said, all is not lost. Dak Prescott, the NFL’s first $60 million per year quarterback, can elevate the roster when healthy.
Week 7 was concerning, but Dallas had the bye to regroup and get back on its feet. The landscape is constantly shifting in the NFL, and it is often important not to overreact from one result to the next.
The Cowboys have been strong on the road, so — injuries or not — the venue should not matter much. As it is, they’re getting a 49ers team that is far from whole.
Dallas is just 2-4 against the spread, but it has covered twice in four games as an underdog for NFL bettors.
Why bet on the 49ers
If history is any indication, Brock Purdy is due for a bounce back effort. Purdy — who recorded a career-low 36.7 passer rating in last week’s 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — is 2-0 all-time against Dallas. That includes a four-touchdown performance in a 42-10 rout last October.
The 49ers won’t have their full complement of stars, but neither will the Cowboys. Despite constant change on the depth chart, they still entered Week 8 ranked third in the NFL in total offense (404.3 yards per game) and tied for eighth in scoring (25.7 points per game).
Jordan Mason has filled in nicely for McCaffrey, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in his third year as a pro.
Now, it is fair to question San Francisco’s depth at receiver. Pearsall, Purdy’s potential No. 1 target, has not practiced much. He missed time in training camp with hamstring and shoulder injuries, then was sidelined for the first six weeks of the regular season after getting shot in the chest during an alleged robbery attempt on Aug. 31 in San Francisco.
But if there is ever a time to face Dallas, it’s now, with Parsons, Lawrence and Bland all sidelined.
Best bet on Cowboys vs 49ers: Cowboys +4.5 (-105, Caesars)
Pressure is mounting in Dallas following the Cowboys’ worst loss in AT&T Stadium history. They now trail the Washington Commanders by two games in the NFC East and are in danger of falling below .500 on the cusp of November.
Yet as bleak as things seem, Dallas gets a prime opportunity to bounce back. The 49ers are riddled with injuries, missing their No. 1 running back and two key receivers.
While Purdy has given the Cowboys fits, he is in uncharted territory given all the absences. As such, look for Dallas to keep this close — if not win outright.
Bettors can get Dallas +4.5 at -105 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. While most of the top sportsbooks are comparable, it always makes sense to shop for the top odds to maximize one’s potential payout.