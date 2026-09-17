The 2026 NFL season kicked off with a bang with no shortage of awesome matchups. We've had a few days to get our heads back on straight after spinning to keep up with all the touchdowns and score changes, and Week 2 begins with an intriguing clash between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Neither team had a problem scoring touchdowns in Week 1, with Buffalo winning 36-31 in Houston and Detroit taking down New Orleans 31-30 in overtime. Josh Allen led the way for the Bills with two passing touchdowns and two scores on the ground while Jahmyr Gibbs had two rushing touchdowns and nearly 200 yards of total offense. While both Allen and Gibbs are intriguing options to find the end zone once again, we've identified two different anytime touchdown scorer picks as part of our favorite prop betting options for Thursday Night Football. Get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Lions at Bills kickoff time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Lions vs. Bills so you're ready for Thursday Night Football and making picks at the best betting apps, check out SportsLine.

Lions vs. Bills anytime touchdown scorer props

Sam LaPorta (+210)

The Lions' offense centers around two playmakers -- Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Those two scored three combined touchdowns last week, but don't sleep on some of the other receiving options in this offense, including LaPorta. The fourth-year tight end had 17 touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons before injuries limited him to nine games and three trips to the end zone in 2025. LaPorta was second on the Lions in receiving last week, catching five passes for 48 yards, and the Bills gave up eight receptions to tight ends in Week 1. LaPorta is a safety blanket of sorts for Jared Goff, and if Detroit is passing in the red zone, LaPorta is a big, safe and reliable target. Bet on Week 2 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Dalton Kincaid (+185)

DJ Moore had a standout game in his first time suiting up for the Bills, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, but it was Kincaid who led the team in receiving yards with 130. The fourth-year tight end had his best season as a rookie, but if Week 1 is any indication, he's going to be Allen's go-to guy in 2026 rather than Moore or Khalil Shakir. There's good value with Kincaid scoring here, and the Lions gave up six catches and two touchdowns to New Orleans tight ends in Week 1. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets: