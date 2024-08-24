Daniel Jones INT total + four other New York Giants futures bets

Can Daniel Jones quiet his doubters? What impact will rookie Malik Nabers make? Here are five intriguing bets for the Giants’ 2024 season.

The Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen regime enters a pivotal year three, with the Giants still seeking clarity about their future at quarterback.

Three different players started under center for the Giants last season, as a makeshift offensive line failed to provide adequate protection. New York lost five of its first six games and finished just 6-11, failing to build on a surprise playoff run the year before.

One of the main culprits for those struggles was Daniel Jones, who threw just two touchdowns in six games before an ACL tear prematurely ended his season. The Giants plan to run it back with Jones, though patience is undoubtedly wearing thin.

Elsewhere on offense, the New York Giants lost Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley in free agency but upgraded at receiver with rookie Malik Nabers sliding in alongside Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt. They also addressed the line, adding quality veterans in Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan. However, Schoen’s biggest move came on defense with the acquisition of pass rusher Brian Burns, who has 38.5 sacks over the past four seasons.

On paper, the Giants look better. Yet oddsmakers remain skeptical about their chances, projecting them for only 6.5 wins. As such, they’re regarded as one of the biggest longshots in the NFL, with Super Bowl odds of around +15000 at most sportsbooks. Here are five intriguing bets on New York.

Daniel Jones Over 8.5 interceptions (+100, DraftKings)

The Giants remain committed to Jones, though it’s no secret they sought to replace him in the draft. He’s entering his sixth season as a starter, and without much good to show for it. Jones is moving well post-surgery, but his lackluster preseason debut didn’t ease any concerns about his play. Jones threw for 138 yards and two interceptions during the first half of the Giants’ 28-10 loss to Houston.

Now, it’s fair to place some blame for Jones’ previous struggles on a poor supporting cast; he was sacked 30 times in just six games last season. However, with improvements seemingly now in place, it’s make-or-break time for the former first-rounder. Jones — who has 40 interceptions over his first 60 NFL games — will likely be given every chance to prove himself before the Giants decide whether to cut bait on their $140 million guy. That means sticking through good times and bad. With plus odds at most sportsbooks, this prop at DraftKings offers strong value.

Devin Singletary Under 750.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

After losing Barkley to division rival Philadelphia, the Giants pivoted to a familiar face in Singletary, who was with Daboll and Schoen in Buffalo. Singletary, nicknamed “Motor,” isn’t as flashy as Barkley, though he may be just as dependable. He’s played at least 16 games in four of his first five seasons in the NFL.

Singletary ran for 898 yards on a career-high 216 carries last year with Houston, and he’s capable of building on that total if New York’s offensive line looks as good as it did last week against Singletary’s former team. However, the Giants are also high on rookie fifth-rounder Tyrone Tracy Jr. as a change-of-pace option out of the backfield. He might even cut into Singletary’s workload, with the Giants prioritizing a more balanced approach now that Barkley’s gone.

Malik Nabers Over 875.5 receiving yards (-112, FanDuel)

Nabers has drawn rave reviews this preseason, looking every bit like a No. 1 receiver. The former LSU star has the potential to be the Giants’ biggest playmaker since Odell Beckham Jr. They just need to find ways to consistently feed him the ball. Whether it’s Jones, Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito, unsteady quarterback play is a bit of a concern. Then again, Nabers may be good enough to overcome some of the Giants’ deficiencies.

New York’s pass volume should improve with better blocking, allowing the sixth-overall pick the lion’s share of targets. Robinson, assuming he stays healthy, is a solid secondary option, but he possesses nowhere near the same abilities downfield. Not coincidentally, Nabers is among the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, with +1500 at FanDuel.

Brian Burns Over 8.75 sacks (-120, DraftKings)

Burns, acquired from Carolina for a pair of draft picks, is a significant upgrade to the Giants’ pass rush. The two-time Pro Bowler averaged more than nine sacks over five seasons with the Panthers, including a career-high 12.5 in 2022. Burns will now play opposite another dynamic edge rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux, giving new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen multiple ways to attack the quarterback.

Of course, opposing offenses must also account for Dexter Lawrence, a 340-pound wrecking ball at defensive tackle. Burns fell short of this prop last year, but it’s tantalizing to think what he might accomplish in New York with all the talent surrounding him.

New York Giants Over 6.5 wins (+116, FanDuel)

The Giants were a massive disappointment last season, finishing with only six wins. They’re a relatively decent bet to miss the playoffs again, though they should still be slightly improved. The biggest reason for optimism is the offensive line, which year after year has been one of the worst in the NFL. Aside from the emergence of Nabers, that unit’s performance has been the most encouraging storyline out of Giants camp. Theoretically, improved blocking should lead to more explosive plays downfield.

The skill positions are also better. The offense is no longer dependent on Barkley. A makeshift secondary may present some problems on the other side of the ball, but a sound pass rush could be a good elixir. Most projections have the Giants middle-of-the-pack in terms of strength of schedule, though there are no gimmes in the NFC East. It’ll be close.