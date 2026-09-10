The second game of the NFL season features an NFC West rivalry matchup as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Thursday. Both teams went 12-5 last season but were bested by the Seattle Seahawks (14-3), who went on to win the Super Bowl. Both California-based teams will have their eyes set on the Lombardi Trophy once again and have loaded up on star talent. The Niners have added Mike Evans and brought back Deebo Samuel, while the Rams shook the NFL by trading for defensive superstar Myles Garrett to pair with standouts like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the offensive side of the ball.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET. If you're looking to include some anytime touchdown props in your NFL betting, we've highlighted two intriguing plays for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook below. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of 49ers vs. Rams so you're fully prepared to make plays at the best betting apps, check out SportsLine.

49ers vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer props

Davante Adams (+110)

Mike Evans (+195)

Davante Adams (+110)

Father Time is undefeated but it seems Adams is still running out the clock. The veteran wideout snagged 14 touchdowns in his first season as a Ram and remains an integral part of Sean McVay's offense. Los Angeles is as spoiled for options as ever and Nacua remains one of the best receivers in the league, but Adams outscored Nacua last season. If we're picking one Rams wideout to score a touchdown, Adams is the man. Back Adams to score a touchdown at DraftKings:

Mike Evans (+195)

The longtime Buccaneer has started his Niners tenure by fitting right in -- namely by getting banged up in preseason. The future Hall of Famer should be available to go in Week 1 and Evans is a threat to score whenever he's on the field. Evans isn't quite as explosive as he once was, but if San Francisco has its full complement of weapons available (something that may not happen often this season), the Los Angeles defense should have enough to worry about that Brock Purdy should be able to get Evans into the end zone. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets: