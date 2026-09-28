The NFL Week 3 Sunday slate wraps up with a potential Super Bowl 61 preview as the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Both teams entered 2026 with high hopes and shook off blowout losses in Week 1 with big wins in Week 2. Los Angeles will have to do without top receiver Puka Nacua (inactive, groin), while Denver is essentially at full strength. With so many playmakers on both sidelines, which players should you be targeting for anytime touchdown scorer picks? L.A. is favored by 1.5. We've made two prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Rams at Broncos is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at historic Empower Field. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Rams vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props

Davante Adams (+120)

With Nacua out last week, Matthew Stafford went to work peppering Adams with targets. The veteran receiver, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions last year, caught eight of 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns a week after having three catches for 26 yards. Adams is a premier red zone threat with his incredible release at the line of scrimmage and elite route running, and that's the case even if Nacua is in the lineup. With Nacua out, Adams is a strong candidate to find the end zone against a Broncos defense that allowed two passing scores in Week 1. Bet on Week 3 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jaylen Waddle (+200)

After a dreadful start to his Broncos tenure, Waddle stepped up big in Week 2. Waddle caught one ball for a whopping 2 yards in Week 1 on three targets in a loss to Kansas City, but he nabbed eight of 10 targets for 138 yards in a Week 2 win over Jacksonville. All that was missing was the touchdown. Waddle clearly has rapport with Bo Nix, and it sure looks like he's the clear WR1 in this offense ahead of Courtland Sutton, who has five catches for 36 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets thus far despite playing with Nix the last two years. Waddle is a dynamic receiver and the Rams were susceptible to receivers in Week 1, allowing three wideouts to find the end zone in a loss to San Francisco. Look for Nix to keep going to his new receiver this week. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets: