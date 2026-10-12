The battle of the blues unfolds on Tuesday night as the MTSU Blue Raiders host the Delaware Blue Hens in midweek Conference USA action to get the Week 7 college football schedule underway. Both sides are 2-3 overall this season with a matching 0-1 mark in conference play. They also are both 3-2 against the spread overall this year. Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci missed the last game against Liberty due to injury and his status for this one is uncertain. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The latest Delaware vs. MTSU odds list the Blue Hens as 1.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Delaware vs. MTSU picks, check out the MTSU vs. Delaware predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

MTSU vs. Delaware odds

MTSU vs. Delaware spread Delaware -1.5 MTSU vs. Delaware over/under 47.5 points MTSU vs. Delaware money line Delaware -118, MTSU +104 MTSU vs. Delaware picks See picks at SportsLine MTSU vs. Delaware streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Delaware vs. MTSU predictions

After simulating MTSU vs. Delaware 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. This is the fourth all-time meeting between these programs, and the previous three have all produced at least 56 combined points. That includes last year's first meeting as Conference USA foes when Delaware won 31-28.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 56 combined points, making the Over the value nearly 70% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make MTSU vs. Delaware picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Delaware vs. Liberty, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.