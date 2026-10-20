The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-4) host the Missouri State Bears (2-4) on Tuesday in a Conference USA matchup between two programs searching for more dependable results. Delaware is 0-2 in league play, while Missouri State earned its first CUSA victory last week. The Blue Hens are three-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under of 51.5 points. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Delaware Stadium. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The matchup features two quarterbacks coming off encouraging performances. Delaware freshman Tyler Bell threw for 306 yards in his first start, while Missouri State's Henry Belin IV delivered 300 yards against Kennesaw State. SportsLine forecasts a 26-23 Delaware victory. Its model simulates FBS games 10,000 times, giving the Bears a 50% probability of covering the three-point spread.

Delaware vs. Missouri State betting odds

Delaware vs. Missouri State money line: Delaware -155, Missouri State +130 Delaware vs. Missouri State Over/Under: 51.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Delaware vs. Missouri State spread: Delaware -3

Delaware vs. Missouri State betting preview

Delaware has changed quarterbacks repeatedly, but the latest switch gave the Blue Hens something to build on. With Nick Minicucci sidelined, true freshman Bell made his first start at Middle Tennessee and threw for a school freshman-record 306 yards. He completed 22 of 36 passes with two touchdowns and even caught another score on a trick play. Delaware still lost 33-30, its third consecutive defeat. The Blue Hens are 2-4 and winless in two Conference USA games, although they lead the league with 271 passing yards per contest. Sean Wilson has 25 catches for 339 yards, while pass rusher Blake Matthews has 4.5 sacks.

Missouri State brings a win into Newark after edging Kennesaw State 24-21 on Yousef Obeid's field goal as time expired. Belin threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for the Bears, both scores going to Isaiah Myers. The receiver has 554 yards this season. Delaware has 19 sacks, so protecting Belin will be an immediate concern. SportsLine expects a 26-23 home victory, while DraftKings lists Delaware as a three-point favorite. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Delaware vs. Missouri State picks, prediction

Missouri State +3

Missouri State hasn't had much luck away from Springfield, but last week's offense makes a case for taking the three points. Belin completed all 10 of his third-down throws against Kennesaw State. The Bears then used a 13-play closing drive to set up the winning field goal. Myers caught seven passes for 135 yards, and Jmariyae Robinson added eight for 77. Robinson also became the program's career receptions leader. With Myers stretching the field and Robinson finding openings underneath, the Bears have an answer when Delaware brings pressure.

The home team can answer. Bell's 306 yards showed he can handle a start, and Delaware has averaged 365 yards despite shuffling quarterbacks. But the Blue Hens rushed for only 70 yards at Middle Tennessee and lost after leading 30-26 in the fourth quarter. Missouri State's defense allows 30.5 points per game, so there's risk in the underdog. Yet Jared Lloyd leads the country with 70 tackles, and the Bears just earned their first Conference USA victory. SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Missouri State (+3) to cover the spread in 51% of simulations. Bet on Delaware vs. Missouri State at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: