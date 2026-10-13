A Conference USA matchup between Delaware (2-3) and Middle Tennessee State (2-3) will kick off the Week 7 college football slate Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Hens are a 1.5-point favorite, according to the latest Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee odds on several major betting sites. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Bet on Delaware vs. MTSU at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

We'll look at the latest Delaware vs. MTSU odds and spread at FanDuel Sportsbook before breaking down Tuesday's Conference USA matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and provides expert analysis on this week's college football matchups, going 48-40 on all top-rated college football betting sites entering Week 7. Anyone looking to cash in on college football betting sites can use this information while seeking strong returns.

Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee betting odds

Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee money line: Delaware -110, Middle Tennessee -110 Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee over/under: 47.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee spread: Delaware -1.5

Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee betting preview

Delaware and Middle Tennessee both enter Tuesday's game searching for their first Conference USA win of the season. The Blue Hens are coming off a 30-14 loss to Liberty in Week 6, while the Blue Raiders lost 23-13 to Jacksonville State prior to last week's 55-0 loss at Kansas.

Delaware has won all three of its all-time matchups against Middle Tennessee, which includes a 31-28 home win in 2025. The two prior matchups took place during the 1977 and 1978 seasons, with the Blue Hens defeating the Blue Raiders by a combined 113-10 margin.

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Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee picks, prediction

Delaware -1.5 vs. Middle Tennessee

Delaware is 3-2 in its last five games against the spread, having covered in two games as the betting favorite. Quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 838 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a knee injury in Week 4. Three Blue Hens quarterbacks played in the Week 6 loss to Liberty, with EJ Archield Jr. making his first career start, throwing for 137 yards on 10 of 19 passing.

Middle Tennessee is also 3-2 in its last five games against the spread, which includes a 2-0 record as the home team and a 1-0 record as the home underdog. Running back Antonio Martin Jr. ranks third among Conference USA running backs with 77.0 yards per game and has a team-best 385 yards and one touchdown on 72 rushing attempts.

SportsLine is projecting Delaware to defeat Middle Tennessee, 32-24, on Tuesday, with a simulation average spread probability of 65%, significantly higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 52.8%. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: