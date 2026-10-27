The Delaware Blue Hens travel to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in midweek Conference USA action to get the Week 9 college football schedule underway. Both sides are 3-4 on the season, with WKU at 2-1 in conference play and Delaware at 1-2. The Blue Hens, however, got a boost last week as quarterback Nick Minicucci returned from a knee injury and threw five touchdowns in a 61-38 blowout of Missouri State. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The latest Western Kentucky vs. Delaware odds list the Hilltoppers as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 56.5. Before making any Delaware vs. Western Kentucky picks, check out the WKU vs. Delaware predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Kentucky vs. Delaware odds

Western Kentucky vs. Delaware spread WKU -1.5 Western Kentucky vs. Delaware over/under 56.5 points Western Kentucky vs. Delaware money line WKU -121, Delaware +106 Western Kentucky vs. Delaware picks See picks at SportsLine Western Kentucky vs. Delaware streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Delaware vs. Western Kentucky predictions

After simulating WKU vs. Delaware 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. The past four WKU games against FBS opponents have all gone Under. Four out of seven Delaware games, meanwhile, have failed to reach the total this season. These teams combined for 51 points when they met last year.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 55 combined points, making the Under the value 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Delaware vs. Western Kentucky picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Delaware vs. WKU, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.