Two teams who are hoping to make a playoff push in the second half of the season meet up in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens are coming off some extended rest after blowing out the Dolphins in Week 9 in Lamar Jackson's return, while the Vikings stunned the Lions with J.J. McCarthy back under center for Minnesota. Is either quarterback featured in our Week 10 anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game?

Here's a look at our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Ravens vs. Vikings with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Head to SportsLine for a full game forecast for Ravens vs. Vikings and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Top Ravens vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props:

Derrick Henry (-170)

The Vikings stopped the run successfully against Detroit, forcing the Lions to air things out more and putting additional pressure on Jared Goff. That strategy is not going to fly against Jackson, who is more dynamic as a quarterback and can take the game over with his legs. Minnesota will have to devote some extra guys to keeping Jackson in check, which opens up more opportunities for Henry. After some slow weeks, Henry has averaged 104 yards per game across his last three game and also has two touchdowns. He's a good bet to find the end zone in Week 10.

Jordan Addison (+210)

Addison has not been able to follow up his 12-target showing from Week 7 against the Eagles with more double-digit efforts, logging just four targets in each of his last two games. The Ravens are getting healthier in the secondary and they are going to make it a point to not let Justin Jefferson beat them. That's easier said than done, but Addison is likely to get some favorable matchups here. This game could turn into a shootout, which means even more chances for the young receiver to hit paydirt.