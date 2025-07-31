Betting the Spread and Total and our Best Bet

The consensus spread and total implies a score of GB 25.5, DET 24. Our model has the same projection for Detroit but has Green Bay scoring slightly more for a score of GB 27, DET 24. Green Bay covers -1.5 in 55% of simulations and pushes the game over 49.5 in 51% of the sims.

👉ACT NOW👈 on Packers -1 (-110 on Fanatics)

We do recommend jumping on this line if you like the Packers to win while you still can. It's at -2.5 (-120) on Hard Rock which and when the spread is <= a field goal every point is extremely significant.

The Lions have 'brain drain' with both their Offensive and Defensive Coordinators getting head coaching jobs. The Lions score a ton of points but there is a big difference at home (averaged 35 in '24, 30 in '23) vs away (avg 31 in '24, 25 in '23). The Packers defense was statistically dominant at home last season allowing just 16.8 (vs 23.2 on the road) and just 3.9 yards per carry for 94 yards per game. The Packers also allowed under 200 passing yards per game at home while doubling up the competition in sacks (2.1) vs sacks allowed (1).

There is no good value on betting the over or the under but there are differences in lines so you should shop around. As we write this you can get the under at 49.5 (-106 on FanDuel) and the over at 48.5 (-110) on DraftKings.

Would You Rather Have Our Season RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs or Josh Jacobs in Week 1?

Our season projection is super high on Jahmyr Gibbs. He is our Fantasy RB1 in PPR over Saquon, Bijan and this week's opposing starter Josh Jacobs. But the defensive stats for the Packers at home are striking and the oddsmakers agree setting Detroit's team total line more than a TD under what they averaged last season. That roughly 25% drop in points vs average translates to a comparable decline in fantasy points in Week 1 for Gibbs which is why he is 'just' RB4 in Week1. Jacobs also faces a tough defense so he is RB6 with a lower floor than Gibbs in PPR because he doesn't rack up the receiving stats that Gibbs can. But our ceiling for Jacobs is actually slightly higher because of his 60%+ chance he rushes for at least 1 touchdown. Gibbs is only at 45% since Davie Montgomery gets a lot of those goal line opportunities.

Both RBs are are likely going to be solid anytime touchdown bets when the lines post.

What's On the Line? 'Only' the NFC North Division

Our simulations actually favor Green Bay to win the division over Detroit this season. Green Bay wins it in 42% of sims and Detroit wins it in 33% of sims. The Lions' best price is +155 on DraftKings which implies a 39% chance while you can get Green Bay at +270, 27% on Caesars. Our +15 percentage points of value on the Packers is another best bet.

If the Packers win this game they jump to 52% to win the NFC North and an 82% chance of making the playoffs. A loss does not kill them as far as making the playoffs (drops to 61%) but it does slice the NFC North chances to just 25%, which is not that far off from their current odds implied chances. The Lions' division chances jump to 47% with a win but drop to just 20% with a loss.