Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans in Week 10: Game preview and best bets
Can the Texans end the Lions’ winning streak in Houston on Sunday night?
|WHO
|Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
|WHEN
|Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 8:20pm ET
|WHERE
|NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas
|HOW
|NBC
The Detroit Lions are the most dominant team in the NFL right. They will test their Super Bowl-contending credentials next in Houston against the Texans on Sunday Night Football. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite at most NFL sportsbooks, while the over/under is between 48.5 and 49.5.
|Market
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|BetRivers
|Lions spread
|-3.5 (-105)
|-3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Texans spread
|+3.5 (-115)
|+3.5 (-110)
|+3.5 (-110)
|Lions money line
|-186
|-190
|-186
|Texans money line
|+156
|+155
|+160
|Over
|Over 49.5 (-105)
|Over 49 (-110)
|Over 48.5 (-112)
|Under
|Under 49.5 (-115)
|Under 49 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-108)
It’s one of only two games in Week 10 between teams with at least six wins, but the Texans have lost two of their past three games, while the Lions have won six in a row and have averaged 36 points per game during that stretch.
Each team made moves before the NFL trade deadline this week. After losing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury, the Lions acquired Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith. Meanwhile, the Texans traded away some minor pieces, sending RB Cam Akers to the Vikings (a few weeks ago) and DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers.
Influential money early in the week moved this spread down to Lions -3 before some buy back on Detroit came in to make it 3.5.
Key injuries to monitor
No. 1 WR Nico Collins is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. As of this writing, there is no word on whether he will be available Sunday night.
Bettors will also want to monitor the injury report for several key starters on defense for Houston: DE Will Anderson, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, and S Jimmie Ward.
It’s not an injury, but Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams saw his two-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances come to an end. However, the Lions were given a roster exemption, allowing Detroit some extra time to decide when to add him back to the active roster. His status for Sunday should be monitored when inactives come out 90 minutes before kickoff.
Why bet on the Lions
After Jared Goff mocked doubters for calling the Lions a ‘dome team’ following a win last week at Lambeau Field against the Packers, it’s really hard to shoot any holes in this dangerous Lions offense, especially with another dome game on tap.
Since a fairly unlucky Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers in which the Lions won yards per play by a 1.0 margin but only went 1-for-7 in the red zone, the offense is producing elite advanced metrics. This is the No. 3 offense by overall EPA per play and drop back EPA, trailing only the Ravens and Commanders.
The outlook is even more positive when removing garbage time plays where one side had a win probability of 90% or more. In this sample, the Lions rank:
- No. 2 in overall EPA per play
- No. 2 in overall success rate
- No. 2 in dropback EPA
- No. 2 in dropback success rate
- No. 3 in rush EPA
- No. 3 in rush success rate
Individually, Jared Goff ranks No. 1 among all QBs in EPA, success rate, and Completion Percentage Over Expected since Week 3 with this garbage time filter activated. The efficiency is off the charts for a quarterback who has not thrown more than 25 passes in a game since Week 2. It’s led to Goff moving into the top four of NFL MVP odds.
The elite Detroit offensive line is also well equipped to handle a Texans defensive front that ranks top five in pressure rate.
When Houston has the ball, its offense faces a Detroit defense that is largely improved from last season, even in the three-week sample since losing Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aidan Hutchinson at defensive end. This unit remains above average in advanced metrics overall and in splits defending both the pass and the run.
Why bet on the Texans
Getting Nico Collins back at wide receiver is a big boost for an offense that has already lost wideout Stefon Diggs for the season. From Week 1-4, in games Collins started and finished, this was an above-average offense by drop-back EPA. From Week 5-9, C.J. Stroud and friends ranked outside the top 20 across the board in advanced metrics.
While the Lions defense appears improved, it may be built on the fragile ground of turnover luck. Last week, against a banged-up Jordan Love, Detroit lost the yards per play battle, 6.6 to 4.7, but held Green Bay to 1-for-4 in the red zone and benefitted from a defensive touchdown. In Week 8, the Lions crushed the Titans 52-14 on the back of a +4 turnover margin but still allowed more than 400 yards of offense at 5.9 YPP.
Removing plays with turnovers, the Lions’ defense drops to No. 17 by overall success rate allowed and No. 16 by dropback Success Rate. Is this a recipe for sustained success? Does it matter if Goff and the offense are elite?
A bet on the Texans this week may also be a bet that this offense can keep pace at home with this Lions offense and hoping the Texans defense can do enough to slow Detroit down.
This is the No. 1 defense in the NFL in success rate allowed, ranking No. 3 on dropbacks and No. 6 defending the run in this metric. What it shows is that Houston’s defense is very reliable on a down-to-down basis. This unit also ranks top seven overall by EPA per play allowed and dropback EPA. If there is a weak link, it is allowing some explosive plays in the run game but it still ranks above average by rush EPA defense.
Best bet for Lions vs. Texans: Houston Texans +3.5 (-110, Caesars)
The Texans have a rest advantage in this game with extra time to prepare, coming off a Thursday night game last week.
Consensus betting market ratings a couple weeks ago would have made the Texans about +2.5 on a neutral field, so around Texans +1 with some home field advantage built into the spread.
To get more than a field goal with Houston at home, with extra rest, its top wide receiver returning and perhaps some key defensive players back too, this profiles as a buy-low spot on the Texans. Caesars Sportsbook, among others, currently has the best price on this number.
Prediction: Lions 27, Texans 24