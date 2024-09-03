De’Von Achane to score big, other Dolphins 2024 futures bets

Can the Dolphins bounce back after a disappointing end to the 2023 season? Here are five intriguing bets for the Dolphins’ 2024 season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Miami Dolphins 2023 season started off strong with the squad starting the season 9-3, but after a late collapse against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night in Week 14, the Dolphins failed to win the AFC East and were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Mike McDaniel enters his third season as Miami’s head coach, with much the same core on offense that led the Dolphins to the second-highest-scoring offense in the NFL in 2023. Key additions include Odell Beckham Jr., Jonnu Smith and rookie RB Jaylen Wright. The Dolphins defense will look to turn over a new leaf after veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio departed in the offseason, and the Dolphins replaced him with Anthony Weaver, a former defensive line coach for the Ravens

On offense, there are few teams with a greater array of weapons than the Dolphins who boast a premier wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, another top WR in Jaylen Waddle, and multiple dynamic running backs in Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Questions remain about the interior offensive line, but if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy at quarterback again, the Dolphins offense should remain potent in the 2024 season.

On defense, the Dolphins have experienced quite an overhaul after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins left for Las Vegas, and Xavien Howard was released. The Dolphins added Calais Campbell and Kendall Fuller, and under Anthony Weaver are positioned to play a more aggressive style of defense, with more blitzing and more man-to-man defense in the secondary.

The Dolphins enter the 2024 season with an over/under win total of 9.5 at most online sportsbooks, AFC East winner odds at +200, AFC Championship odds of +1000 and Super Bowl Championship Odds of +2200. Due to their reliance on several key contributors, the potential outcomes for the 2024 Dolphins are quite volatile.

With the five bets below, we believe we attempt to capture value in regards to a wide range of possibilities for the Dolphins season.

De’Von Achane Over 7.5 rushing touchdowns (+124, FanDuel)

Last year, the Miami Dolphins backfield was split between Achane and Raheem Mostert. Mostert had 18 rushing touchdowns and Achane added 8. This year, even with Jaylen Wright in the mix, Achane should get a larger portion of the carries in the red zone than he did last year. The Dolphins struggled to throw touchdowns in the red zone last year, and there is no reason to see that changing this year.

Couple Achane getting more carries in the red zone with how the Dolphins struggle throwing in a compressed field, and Achane having more than 7.5 rushing touchdowns is a valuable proposition if he can stay healthy. Achane only played 11 games last year, and if he plays 15+ this year, rushing for eight or more touchdowns can be expected.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Tyreek Hill to lead the NFL in receiving yards (+700, FanDuel)

Tyreek Hill led the NFL in receiving in 2023 despite being injured late in the year. He had nearly 1,800 yards in 16 games and went over 100 yards in 11 of his first 14 games before his injury that impacted his late-season performance. This season, anticipate the Dolphins being as reliant on Hill as they were last season. Besides Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins simply do not have the depth at receiver to take targets away from Hill. Odell Beckham Jr. will begin the season on the PUP and will likely miss the beginning of the season.

Hill’s biggest competitors for most receiving yards also have major obstacles to overcome. CeeDee Lamb and Ja’Marr Chase missed time during the preseason in the midst of contract disputes. This could negatively impact their preparation. Justin Jefferson has Sam Darnold as his QB, which is a sizable downgrade from Kirk Cousins. There is a closer to a 25% chance Hill leads the NFL in receiving, which make his current odds at FanDuel sportsbook appealing.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Chop Robinson to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1700, DraftKings)

This bet is as much about opportunity as anything else. The Dolphins have a huge hole at defensive end. Bradley Chubb will start the season on IR and Jaelan Phillips will be on a snap count early on in the season as he is recovering from an Achilles tear.

The Dolphins lack additional pass rush options, and Chop Robinson, their rookie first-round pick, will have to try and fill the void. Robinson is not known for his defending the run so he will likely be more of a situational pass rusher, but getting sacks and pressures will be the key to Robinson winning DROY. There is no other standout candidate for this award, so having someone with high upside like Chop Robinson is a huge advantage. This is a boom or bust pick, but at +1700 there is value on a huge return if the stars align.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Miami Dolphins last undefeated team (+1200, Caesars)

The Dolphins have a favorable schedule to begin the year, and could be favored in each of their first seven games. Miami opens the season with back-to-back home games against the Jaguars and Bills, and if they can win both games they are in a great position in regards to this bet at Caesars sportsbook.

The following three games are against teams not favored to make the playoffs in the Seahawks, Titans and Patriots. The Dolphins then have a bye in Week 6 which is key considering most other teams will not have their bye until later in the year. The Dolphins are historically one of the best teams to start the season, including starting 3-0 and 8-3 last year.

The Dolphins home field advantage peaks in September in the Miami heat, which is another added benefit. The Dolphins have a lot to prove after a late-season collapse last season, and should be focused from Game One forward.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Miami Dolphins to Miss the Playoffs (+135, Caesars)

Although this runs in contrast to the previous bet of the Dolphins being the last undefeated team, there is a very decent chance the Dolphins miss the playoffs in 2024.

First, the Dolphins play in the AFC, which is a very deep conference. There are at least 12 teams whose minimum target this year is to make the playoffs. The Dolphins are also in one of the tougher divisions in the AFC being in the AFC East. Both the Bills and Jets are power-rated higher than the Dolphins and have better odds to make the playoffs. It is possible for 3 teams to make the playoffs from one division, but it limits the potential options.

The Dolphins also have a very difficult end to their season schedule. As of now, they are only favored in one of their final six games, and that’s a home game against the Jets. At Green Bay, home vs. Jets, at Houston, home vs. San Francisco, at Cleveland and at the Jets is as difficult a 6-game stretch as anyone will have in the league.

The Dolphins are also a thin roster in many areas, so the attrition of an NFL season will likely impact them more significantly than the average NFL team. It is not likely the Dolphins are both the last undefeated team in the NFL and miss the playoffs, but both bets provide value and are correlated to the strengths and weaknesses of the Dolphins roster and schedule.