Every division game in the hyper-competitive National League West will be crucial, as four teams sit above .500 as we enter a new week of MLB action. The San Francisco Giants (24-17) and Arizona Diamondbacks (21-20) will each look to gain some ground on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers, as the two squads will battle in the Bay Area starting on Monday night at 9:45 p.m. ET on FS1.



This is a much-needed return home for the Giants after getting swept by the Minnesota Twins and losing four of their six games overall in their past road trip. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks recently held their own at home against the Dodgers and New York Mets, ending up with a 3-4 record against the two top teams in baseball.

The Diamondbacks will be sending out Merrill Kelly (3-2, 4.09 ERA), while Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.50 ERA) has gotten the nod for the Giants. Both starters have strikeout props of 4.5 at FanDuel, with Kelly's Under favored at -158 and Verlander's Under priced at -126.

The two players with the shortest home run odds for tonight's affair are both Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte leads the way at +420 to go yard, with Corbin Carroll close behind at +440. Marte has just three homers this season, but all three came in Arizona's four-game series against the Dodgers last week. Carroll is second on the team with 11 home runs but hasn't hit one out on the road since April 19 against the Chicago Cubs. Carroll also has the shortest odds of any player in this game to get a hit (-290) and to steal a base (+280).

Willy Adames and Matt Chapman are tied for the lowest odds to hit a home run of any Giant, as both reside at +500. Chapman leads San Francisco with eight dingers, and he's swatted three of them in 10 May games.

The Diamondbacks are slight -114 road favorites (wager $114 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Giants are -106 (wager $106 to win $100) underdogs. The total comes in at 8, with the Over at -111 and the Under at -109.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Diamondbacks-Giants on Monday.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS at SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | 5/12 | 9:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Diamondbacks -116

Arizona wins in 50% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-179)

San Francisco covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8

The Over hits in 59% of simulations

Projected score: Diamondbacks 4.9, Giants 4.7