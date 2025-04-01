The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees begin a three-game series Tuesday, with the first pitch on TBS scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Corbin Burnes is set to take the mound for Arizona, while New York will go with Will Warren. The Diamondbacks are 2-2 after splitting four games against the Chicago Cubs, while the Yankees are 3-0 after hammering the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Diamondbacks are two seasons removed from a surprising World Series appearance, with Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among the key names back from that 2023 squad. Eugenio Suarez, acquired via trade in the 2023 offseason, has gotten off to a hot start with four home runs and seven RBI through four games. Arizona gets its first look at Burnes Tuesday after giving the ace a six-year, $210 million deal in the offseason. Burnes is coming off a 15-9 campaign in which he posted a 2.92 ERA and logged 181 strikeouts. His over/under on strikeouts at DraftKings for Tuesday's contest is set at 5.5.

The Yankees present a strong challenge for Burnes in his first start of 2025. New York hit 15 home runs across its first three games, headlined by Aaron Judge's four. Judge is +220 at DraftKings to hit a home run Tuesday. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+600 to hit a home run) has contributed with three home runs on the season, while Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe have two homers each through three games. New York is hoping Warren can be viable as a starter after a tough 2024 campaign in which he posted a 10.32 ERA in six appearances.

The Yankees are slight favorites, priced at -114 on the money line (risk $114 to win $100). The Diamondbacks are -105 underdogs (risk $100 to win $105) and the total comes in at 8.5. Here's a look at the SportsLine model's projections for Diamondbacks-Yankees.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 4/1 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -114

New York wins in 57% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-190)

New York covers in 71% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 63.7% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.3, Diamondbacks 4.9