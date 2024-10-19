Do bettors like Texas or Georgia this week?

Where is the betting money going on the biggest college football games this week?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 7 of the college football season brought some more intriguing results, but none bigger than No. 3 Oregon (+3.5) defeating No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 in a top-five showdown. No. 1 Tennessee (-16.5) crushed No. 18 Oklahoma 34-3 and No. 7 Alabama (-19.5) held on to beat unranked South Carolina 27-25.

Week 8 brings us several interesting matchups, starting with No. 1 Texas (-5) hosting No. 5 Georgia. No. 7 Alabama (-3) is a road favorite against No. 11 Tennessee and No. 24 Michigan is laying 3.5 points at No. 22 Illinois.

I spoke with two bookmakers: Thomas Gable, the sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City and Seamus Magee, a trader at BetMGM sports, to get updates on the betting action, including where the public and respected money has come in on several games.

Odds listed from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Texas (-5, 56) at No. 5 Georgia

Gable: We opened Texas -3.5. I make this game -4. It’s still sitting 3.5, we’ve gotten some early Texas money, especially on the ML laying -180. I’m sure this will be the most-handled game in college. At this point, I’m not surprised we’re seeing Texas money and I wouldn’t be surprised if we ticked up to -4 or -4.5 soon.

Magee: Texas getting a bit of steam here today. Betting was pretty even at -3.5 between sharp money and public, but sharp money pushed this to a flat 5 today. I imagine there will be some public interest on Georgia +5. Georgia-Bama was most-bet game of the year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this gives it a run for its money, especially with it being a night game.

No. 7 Alabama (-3, 56) at No. 11 Tennessee

Gable: Bama opened -1.5 and currently are laying 3. Mostly Alabama money here early, I made this game 2. Total has ticked up from 55.5 to 56.5. Not a ton of advance handle, I think there will be a lot to come in

Magee: This opened Bama -1.5 and sharp money pushed us to a flat 3. Mostly Bama money coming in right now, both sharp and public. Usually, the Tennessee bettors come in on game day, but as it stands right now, it’s definitely Alabama money.

No. 24 Michigan (-3.5, 43.5) at No. 22 Illinois

Gable: We opened Michigan laying -2.5 on the road and they are currently up to 3. Total has been bet 41.5 up to 43.5, taken some decent money to the over, which has kind of leveled off at 43.5. I think right around 3 is the right number on this game, we’ll see how the action comes in at 3. I think it will be pretty evenly bet.

Magee: We opened -2.5 and got pushed to -3. Some money still coming in on Michigan at -3, pretty one sided, so we’ll probably go to -3.5.

No. 8 LS (-2.5, 55.5) at Arkansas

Gable: This one saw some very early respected money on Arkansas, grabbing +4.5, which is what we opened it. Currently down to -3 with total at 55.5, down two points from where we opened it. Little bit of money there on the under 57.5 and 56.5. Pretty decent advance handle on this one, LSU is taking some money at -3. More of the bets on LSU, especially at -3.