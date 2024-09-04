Do you “Love” the 2024 Packers? Here are five bets to consider

While Jordan Love may build upon his breakout 2023, there are reasons to bet against the Packers making another run.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 season on a perceived upward trajectory. Green Bay has winning records in four of the past five seasons, including a 9-8 record in 2023. Last season was punctuated by a 6-2 mark in the final eight games to reach the playoffs, and the Packers picked up a road playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys before a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

In the offseason, Green Bay added safety Xavier McKinney with a monster free-agent deal to bolster the secondary. On the offensive side, the Packers acquired Josh Jacobs to replace Aaron Jones at running back, invested a massive contract extension in quarterback Jordan Love, and spent a first-round pick on Jordan Morgan on the offensive line. The Packers also have a bevy of talented wide receivers, a potent front seven on defense, and a youthful roster on the whole.

Green Bay faces an over/under win total projection ranging between 9.5 and 10.5 victories this season, depending on the sportsbook, and Super Bowl odds are between 16-1 and 18-1 for the Packers. Here are five intriguing bets to consider making involving Green Bay before Week 1 begins.

Jordan Love Over 3825.5 passing yards (-112, FanDuel)

It is possible that the second half of the 2023 season was at least slightly misleading for Jordan Love from a statistical perspective. He averaged 271 passing yards per game over the final nine outings, which translates to more than 4,600 passing yards over a 17-game sample. In that time, Love also connected on 20 touchdown passes with only three interceptions, so some level of regression could be in the offing.

With that said, this FanDuel projection is very modest projection for a player with sky-high potential, and Love comfortably exceeded this passing yardage total with 4,159 passing yards in his first season as a starting quarterback. It is never safe to assume that players will appear in all 17 games, but Love could surpass this total in 14 or 15 games if needed, and Green Bay could be even more pass-happy in 2024.

After all, the Packers have a tremendous group of young, talented pass-catchers, and Love will undoubtedly be asked to carry a significant load after signing a massive contract extension in the offseason. This is a strong value.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Josh Jacobs Under 950.5 rushing yards (-110, DraftKings)

Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing during the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, averaging 97.2 rushing yards per game and racking up 1,653 yards over a full, 17-game schedule. That performance is a historical outlier for Jacobs, however, as he has never surpassed 1,150 rushing yards in any of his other four NFL seasons.

Jacobs has also failed to reach 900 yards in two of the last three seasons, averaging fewer than four yards per carry in the 2021 and 2023 seasons combined. He is still relatively young at the age of 26, but Jacobs has more than 1,300 career rush attempts under his belt and a change of scenery at the running back position is sometimes a warning sign.

Jacobs does enter the season as the clear No. 1 running back for the Packers, but the combination of uneven performance and the chance for injury leads us to the Under on this DraftKings projection. Even if Jacobs appears in 16 or 17 games, this is Jordan Love’s team, and he’ll have some competition for touches if Green Bay’s recent history of running back deployment between Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is any indication.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Romeo Doubs Over 575.5 receiving yards (-112, BetRivers)

Green Bay’s receiving room is crowded with young players, even in the absence of a clear No. 1 option. Jayden Reed and Christian Watson are high-upside pieces and Dontayvion Wicks is a well-documented fantasy football sleeper in 2024.

However, Doubs is arguably the safest bet of them all, and he projects to be on the field on a heavy basis this season. He is a sure-handed target and a favorite of Jordan Love, with 59 receptions a year ago. Doubs beat this number by about 100 yards in his second NFL season, and there is often a jump between year two and year three for wide receivers. Because he does not need the jump to outpace this total set at BetRivers, this is a strong angle on Doubs, even without the presence of a massive, 1,200-yard upside.

Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Green Bay Packers to miss NFL Playoffs (+150, BetMGM)

Everything went right for the Packers at the end of last season. As noted above, Jordan Love went nuclear down the stretch, and Green Bay won six of its final eight games, including the last three to sneak into the postseason with a 9-8 record.

While it is fair to note that the Packers do have a young team that could be on the ascent, nine wins is not likely to reach the postseason again. This prop is plus-money for a reason in that the perception of Green Bay is strong, but the Packers are also playing in a strong division with the improved Chicago Bears and the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions. The Packers may make the playoffs more often than not, but the +150 price is attractive on a small step back.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Green Bay Packers Under 10.5 wins (-160, BetMGM)

Many of the win total projections on the Packers revolve around 9.5 victories, but BetMGM sports has an attractive price on the Under at 10.5 wins. Green Bay has a challenging schedule that includes matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in non-division games. The Packers also must travel to Jacksonville and Seattle for interesting road tests, and none of the six NFC North games on the schedule are hugely advantageous.

The Packers project to be an effective team in 2024, but Green Bay lands at nine or 10 victories, rather than eleven or more, enough times to make this a favorable angle to explore.