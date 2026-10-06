The Atlanta Braves will look to take the upper hand in their National League Division Series when they battle the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 on Tuesday. Atlanta defeated Los Angeles 3-2 on Sunday to even their best-of-five series at 1-1. The Dodgers (100-62), who won the NL West Division, are 49-32 on the road this season. The Braves (94-68), who won the NL East, are 52-29 on their home field in 2026. Los Angeles will send right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA) to the mound, while Atlanta will counter with left-hander Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 6 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -108 favorite on the money line (risk $108 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds, while the over/under, is 6. Before making any Braves vs. Dodgers, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Braves predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Braves money line Dodgers -108, Braves -107 Dodgers vs. Braves over/under 6 runs Dodgers vs. Braves run line Dodgers -1.5 (+170) Dodgers vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Braves, the model is going Over 6 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over is 3-2 in Atlanta's last five home games. The Over is also 13-11 in Los Angeles games following a day off.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages. The Braves, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.3 total bases or more from Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris. The model projects the teams to combine for 7.7 total runs, as the Over hits 59% of the time. Get the Dodgers vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.