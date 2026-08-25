The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-51) bring a five-game winning streak into Truist Park on Tuesday when they open a series against the Atlanta Braves (76-55). Los Angeles has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, while Atlanta has managed just a 3-7 mark in that same span. Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) makes his return from a back injury to start for the Dodgers, while Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:25 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -151 on the money line (risk $151 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds, with the Braves at +138. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Braves predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Rays:

Dodgers vs. Braves money line Dodgers -151, Braves +138 Dodgers vs. Braves over/under 8.5 runs Dodgers vs. Braves run line Dodgers -1.5 (+112) Dodgers vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Braves, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The model is leaning Over 8.5 combined runs. Glasnow is making his first start back from the 60-day injured list with a back injury, and he is likely to be on a pitch count, which could leave Atlanta hitters in good shape against a Los Angeles bullpen already missing Blake Treinen (elbow).

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for four Dodgers players, including Shohei Ohtani at 2.24 total bases. The Braves, meanwhile, are projected to also get 1.5 total bases from four players, with Matt Olson leading the way at 1.84 total bases. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.1 total runs. Get the Dodgers vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.