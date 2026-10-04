The 2026 MLB playoffs continue on Sunday with a pair of Game 2 matchups in the National League Divisional Series. The nightcap will see the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Atlanta Braves, with L.A. holding a 1-0 series lead after taking Saturday's opener, 5-3, behind six strong innings from Tarik Skubal. Blake Snell (4-1, 1.90 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Braves will start Ray Kerr (0-0, 1.47 ERA). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Atlanta won five of six meetings in the regular season. L.A. is the -211 favorite (risk $211 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds, while the over/under is 8 runs. Before making any Braves vs. Dodgers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Braves predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Dodgers money line Dodgers -211, Braves +194 Braves vs. Dodgers over/under 8 runs Braves vs. Dodgers run line Braves +1.5 (-182) Braves vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Braves vs. Dodgers, the model is going Under 8 combined runs for at the best betting apps. Snell has been lights out since coming off the IL, posting a microscopic 1.13 ERA over the eight starts. Opponents are hitting just .182 off him during this stretch, and the Braves lineup hasn't done much better. Over Snell's career, current Atlanta batters are hitting just .198 off the two-time Cy Young winner.

Also, matchup trends indicate a low-scoring game could be in store on Sunday. Over the seven meetings between the teams in the regular and postseason, the Under sports a 5-2 record. That includes going under in Game 1, as the total hasn't been reached in three of four matchups between the two in Los Angeles this year. The model projects 7.9 combined runs. Get the Dodgers vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.