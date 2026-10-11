The Los Angeles Dodgers look to reach their third consecutive World Series when they battle the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the 2026 National League Championship Series on Sunday night. Los Angeles advanced to the NLCS by defeating the Atlanta Braves 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS, while Milwaukee defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 to win that series in four games. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (12-7, 2.72 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, while Milwaukee counters with right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, while the over/under is 6. Shohei Ohtani has the lowest anytime home run odds at +483, while Max Muncy is next at +574. Before making any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Dodgers -112, Brewers -107 Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 6 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Dodgers -1.5 (+155) Dodgers vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 6 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in three of the past six head-to-head matchups. The Over is also 13-12 in Dodgers games after an off day. Misiorowski led Major League Baseball in earned run average at 1.80.

The model projects three Dodgers players to have 1.3 or more total bases, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. It also projects three Brewers players over 1.3 total bases, including Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Christian Yelich. The model projects both teams to score over 4.0 runs on average.

With that, the teams combine for 8.7 total runs, giving value to the Over. Get the Dodgers vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Brewers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.