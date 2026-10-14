The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get back into their National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers when they face off in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee took a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 7-4 win on Monday. The Brewers (103-59), who won the NL Central, are 49-34 on the road this season, including the playoffs. The Dodgers (100-62), the two-time defending World Series champions, are 52-31 on their home field in 2026. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee, while Los Angeles is expected to counter with left-hander Blake Snell (4-1, 1.90 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -179 favorite on the money line (risk $179 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Dodgers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Brewers:

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Dodgers -179, Brewers +148 Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Dodgers -1.5 (+129) Dodgers vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Brewers, the model is going Under 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under is also 6-3-1 in the last 10 Milwaukee games, and 8-1-1 in the last 10 Los Angeles games. The Under is 12-9 in games in which Robert Gasser pitches for Milwaukee, and is 5-4-1 in games when Los Angeles' Blake Snell starts.

Milwaukee's overall hitting splits aren't as strong on the road or against lefties. The Dodgers, meanwhile, haven't scored more than four runs since their MLB playoff opener against the Braves on Oct. 3. All that leads to the model projecting a game that fails to get to eight total runs, making the Under the play in more than 50% of simulations. Get the Dodgers vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Brewers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.