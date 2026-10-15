The Milwaukee Brewers will look to punch their ticket to their first World Series since 1982 when they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of their National League Championship Series on Thursday night. Milwaukee rallied for a 6-2 win on Wednesday to grab a 3-0 series lead. The Brewers (103-59), who have won four consecutive NL Central titles, are 50-34 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Dodgers (100-62), who have won back-to-back World Series championships, are 52-32 on their home field. Milwaukee is expected to start Shane Drohan (7-5, 4.19 ERA), although Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA) is also in play. L.A. will counter with right-hander Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 3.53 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -157 favorite on the money line (risk $157 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Dodgers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Brewers:

Dodgers vs. Brewers money line Dodgers -157, Brewers +130 Dodgers vs. Brewers over/under 7.5 runs Dodgers vs. Brewers run line Dodgers -1.5 (+138) Dodgers vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in three of the last four games, including each of the last two. The Over has also cleared in 14 of 24 Brewers games in a second contest without a day off, including one push.

Milwaukee is the top hitting team in the postseason with a .263 team batting average. The Brewers are tied for the second-most runs scored with 28 in seven playoff games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is seventh with 21 runs. The teams are tied for the postseason lead in home runs with eight each. William Contreras of the Brewers and Max Muncy of the Dodgers are tied for second in playoff home runs with three each. All that leads to the model projecting a game with 8.5 total runs, making the Over the play in more than 58% of simulations. Get the Dodgers vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Brewers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.