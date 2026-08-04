Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tarik Skubal's L.A. debut from proven model

The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the biggest trade deadline moves in baseball by acquiring ace Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, and the left-hander makes his Dodgers debut on Tuesday when Los Angeles visits the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Skubal arrives with a 7-5 record, a 2.79 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts across 96.2 innings. The Dodgers (69-43) are the second-best team in baseball, half a game behind the Brewers, and have gone 36-20 on the road this season. The Cubs (63-49) counter with Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75 ERA).

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -192 on the money line (risk $192 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Cubs odds, with Chicago at +171. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Cubs:

Dodgers vs. Cubs money line Dodgers -192, Cubs +171 Dodgers vs. Cubs over/under 9 runs Dodgers vs. Cubs run line Dodgers -1.5 (-122) Dodgers vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dodgers vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The pitching matchup is getting all the attention, but the weather conditions favor the hitters in this one. It's going to be a humid night at Wrigley with the wind blowing out, so these teams could still put up some crooked numbers, much like they did when they combined for 15 runs on Monday.

The Cubs have gone Over the total 54% of the time this season both overall and at home. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have cleared the total 51% of the time on the road. SportsLine's model is projecting 9.7 combined runs, making the Over the value play in this spot. Get the Dodgers vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.