The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the third and final game of their series on Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m., with the winner of Sunday's game taking the series in this matchup of top National League contenders. Los Angeles opened the three-game set with a 7-5 win in extras on Friday before the Mets took Saturday's clash 5-2.

The New York Mets send star right-hander Kodai Senga to the hill while the Dodgers, who are once again beat up in the rotation, counter with Landon Knack, who is making his fifth start of the 2025 campaign. Senga has been stellar for New York with a 1.43 ERA in nine starts, and he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs since his first outing of the year. Knack has a 6.17 ERA and has given up nine earned runs over 9.2 innings across his last two outings.

The Mets are -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Dodgers are +100 (bet $100 to win $100).

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a three-leg parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday Night Baseball, with Senga playing a key part. You can view all expert picks for Dodgers-Mets, as well as other MLB games, only at SportsLine.

Dodgers-Mets SGP (+288 on DraftKings)

The Dodgers dropped the second game of the series last night as David Peterson pitched incredibly well for the Mets, getting into the eighth inning while allowing just two runs. Edwin Diaz came in for the four-out save for what was his second appearance in two days after pitching in the rain-delayed 13-inning marathon on Friday. Both bullpens were torched going into yesterday's game, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that he held back from using any of his high-leverage relievers both because of the workload Friday and lack of offensive output on Saturday. Roberts mentioned the Dodgers' pitching needs to improve in the coming weeks, but I'm not so sure that will start tonight with Landon Knack on the mound.

Dodgers-Mets parlay picks:

Landon Knack 4+ Hits Allowed

Kodai Senga 2+ Walks Allowed

Dodgers money line

Knack (2-1, 6.17 ERA) has started four games this year, and he covered five innings on 106 pitches in his last appearance, which was in relief of opener Jack Dreyer. Between four starts and that last relief outing, Knack has yet to go further than five innings, and he's allowed at least four runs in three of five games. Run prevention hasn't been a strong suit for the right-hander, and his only solid start was against a lowly Marlins offense in Miami when he covered five innings without allowing a run. He still allowed four hits that day, and the Over 3.5 hits line is one that Knack has had a "knack" for hitting this season, missing just once in the March 19 relief outing in Japan. With how the Dodgers' bullpen was taxed on Friday, I would not be surprised if Roberts tries his hardest to get Knack through a minimum of five innings here, if not more. We'll back the Mets to pick up at least four hits before Knack departs from the game.

Kodai Senga (4-3, 1.43 ERA) has picked up 34 of his 47 strikeouts this season on his "ghost forkball," and it's been far and away his best pitch. I lead with the forkball success because the rest of Senga's pitches are grading out as rather average or well below average. His ERA is sparkling at 1.43, but his expected ERA is 3.18 and the xFIP is at 4.13. We've long since known that ERA is not a great indicator of a pitcher's true performance, so seeing these numbers contrast when we look under the hood has me thinking Senga is due for some negative regression. Who better to help with that than the Dodgers? This lineup is one of the best in baseball at seeing pitches -- they see the sixth-most pitches per plate appearance in MLB -- and working walks, as they rank first in MLB in walk rate against right-handed pitchers. Senga is a pitcher who has struggled with walks to left-handed batters, and lefty sluggers Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy are some of the best in baseball when it comes to working a walk. With Senga issuing at least two walks in eight straight starts, I'm going to back him for 2+ walks here and play a parlay with both pitchers to walk at least two batters for even money on DraftKings.

There continues to be value on the Dodgers money line as an underdog, even if the pitching matchup favors the Mets. In his only start against the Dodgers back in 2023, Senga went six strong innings, striking out nine and walking two, but in just three innings (two appearances) during the 2024 postseason, he allowed six runs on five hits with six walks and just one strikeout. It's unclear which version of Senga we'll see tonight, but regardless, the Dodgers money line is showing value at plus odds. I'm not sure there is much of an edge in the bullpen for either team, but Diaz was used on back-to-back days this series.

Alternative Pieces:

Pete Alonso to record an RBI shows value at +110, as he leads the Mets in RBI and has recorded a hit off Knack previously.

Mookie Betts to record a hit could be added into this parlay. It's fairly incredible he has never made an out against Senga, with four hits, including a home run, in four at-bats and a walk.