The defending World Series champions are off to a hot start as the Los Angeles Dodgers are 8-0 to open 2025. They face the 5-1 Philadelphia Phillies, who are expected to be one of the Dodgers' top obstacles in the National League this year. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Second-year hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the nod for Los Angeles while veteran southpaw Jesus Luzardo will start for Philadelphia. Yamamoto has made two starts this year, pitching 10 innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out 14, including 10 his last time out against the Detroit Tigers. Luzardo has made one start, striking out 11 in five innings of two-run ball against the Washington Nationals. Both Yamamoto and Luzardo's over/under for strikeouts is 5.5, with Yamamoto's Over at -148 and Under at +116, per FanDuel odds. Luzardo's Over is -118, while his Under is -108. Those thinking Yamamoto is going to have a big day in the strikeout department after his 10-K performance his last start can bet on his total strikeout number, with nine or more priced at +560 and eight or more at +280.

Dodgers backstop Will Smith is off to a torrid start at the plate with an OPS of 1.217, while superstars Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each have slugged three home runs, with each hitting a walk off homer, as well. Postseason hero Tommy Edman leads the club with four long balls and has an OPS of .980 through eight games this season.

As for the Phillies, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is hitting the stitches off the ball right now with four homers and a .308/.357/.808 slash line, while second baseman Bryson Stott and new Philly outfielder Max Kepler each have OPS marks over .900. With so much star power in each lineup, there are plenty of enticing player prop picks. Bryce Harper is +500 to hit a home run on Friday, and Schwarber has the second-lowest odds to go long at +350. Ohtani is the betting favorite to homer in this game +280 and fellow Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez is +430.

The Dodgers are -131 money-line favorites (bet $131 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Phillies are +111 money-line underdogs (bet $100 to win $111). You can check out which way the model is leaning for all MLB games, as well as what experts have to say about different games and prop bets, only at SportsLine.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's projections for Dodgers-Phillies.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLES | 4/4 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies +111

Philadelphia wins in 54% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-148)

Philadelphia covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 runs

The Over hits in 61.4% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.0, Dodgers 4.9