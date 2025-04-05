Two of the top teams in the National League face off on Saturday when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a three-game series. Philadelphia is going for the series win after a 3-2 win on Friday, which was Los Angeles' first loss of the young season. Both teams are off to stellar starts, with the Dodgers at 8-1 and the Phillies at 6-1. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

SportsLine consensus has this game as a near pick 'em, with Dodgers -109 (bet $109 to win $100) on the money line and the Phillies at -110 (bet $110 to win $100). To see expert picks for many of the top MLB games, as well as which way the model is leaning after thousands of simulations, make sure to visit SportsLine.

Rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki, one of the top free agents on the market this past offseason, makes his third MLB start on Saturday for the Dodgers, while Aaron Nola gets the nod for Philly. Sasaki has pitched just 4 2/3 innings across his first two starts, and he allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings in his home debut against the Detroit Tigers last weekend. Nola, one of baseball's best and most consistent starting pitchers over the last eight years, had a first start to forget, allowing five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals. Over at FanDuel, Sasaki's total strikeouts prop line is 4.5, with the Over at +108 and the Under at -138. Nola's strikeout prop is 5.5, with the Over priced at -140 and the Under at +110.

These two lineups possess some of the biggest stars in the National League. Shohei Ohtani has three home runs and an OPS over 1.000 to start the year, while Mookie Betts has also slugged three homers. Backstop Will Smith has a .409 batting average and is getting on base at a .594 clip. Tommy Edman has picked up where he left off from his stellar postseason last fall, slugging his fifth home run on Friday, tied for the National League lead. For Philly, Kyle Schwarber has gone yard four times and driven in a team-leading eight runs, while Bryson Stott's OPS is .899 and Nick Castellanos leads the team in batting average at .292.

If you're looking at hitter props, namely in the home run department, this is a good game to monitor as the Dodgers and Phillies hit the third- and seventh-most home runs, respectively, in baseball last season. Ohtani is +240 to homer, Schwarber is +380 and Bryce Harper is +440. And despite already slugging five homers, Edman has the 14th-shortest odds to go yard at +680. It's also worth noting Betts (+460) and Enrique Hernandez (+600) have each homered twice off Nola in their careers.

Now, let's take a closer look at the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Dodgers-Phillies matchup.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 4/5 | 4:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies -109

Philadelphia wins in 57% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-178)

Philadelphia covers in 70% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 runs

The Over hits in 59% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.5, Dodgers 5.2