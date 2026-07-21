Dodgers vs. Phillies odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, July 21 by proven model

Two of the premier teams in the National League face off with Cy Young contenders on the mound, as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies host Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Phillies bested the Dodgers 10-7 on Monday night, pushing L.A. (63-38) just below the Brewers (63-37) for the best record in baseball. Philadelphia (56-45) is just three games behind the Braves in the NL East. Prolific batting lineups will be tested, as the Dodgers start Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.69 ERA) against the Phillies' Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13).

First pitch at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Phillies are -125 favorites on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds, with the Dodgers at +106. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Phillies money line Phillies -125, Dodgers +106 Dodgers vs. Phillies over/under 9 runs Dodgers vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+159) Dodgers vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Dodgers vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Dodgers, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. These teams combined for 17 runs on Monday night. While L.A. has had its offensive inconsistencies of late, four of its last seven games have totaled at least 10 runs and it still ranks No. 3 in scoring this season. The Under has hit in five of the last six Phillies games, but has slightly trended Over on the home diamond.

SportsLine's model projects 1.7 total bases or more for the Dodgers' Ohtani, Freeman, Andy Pages, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez. The Phillies, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.7 total bases or more from Schwarber and Edmundo Sosa. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.2 total runs. Get the Dodgers vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.