Dodgers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for 'Sunday Night Baseball' by proven model

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-42) made a blockbuster trade to acquire Tarik Skubal early Sunday morning, but before he debuts next week, the team will look to avoid being swept by the red-hot Boston Red Sox on 'Sunday Night Baseball.' Boston (59-51) is 22-4 since the start of July and won the first two games in this series. Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA) will start for Boston, while Los Angeles counters with Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The latest Dodgers vs. Red Sox odds list Los Angeles as the -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100), with Boston at +156. The over/under is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Red Sox picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Baseball' predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox money line Dodgers -184, Red Sox +156 Dodgers vs. Red Sox over/under 8.5 runs Dodgers vs. Red Sox run line Dodgers -1.5 (+113) Dodgers vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Dodgers vs. Red Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Dodgers, the model is going Under 8.5 total runs in over/under sports betting. The Red Sox have seen seven of their past eight games go under the total, while the Dodgers have gone under in three of their past four games. That's in line with season-long trends as the Dodgers have a 54% Under rate, while Boston's Under rate is 57%.

Eight of Bennett's 11 starts have gone Under, and the model is projecting that he gives up just 2.4 earned runs through six innings. Neither teams clears five runs in the simulations as the Under hits 53% of the time in simulations. Get the Red Sox vs. Dodgers money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.