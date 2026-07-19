Dodgers vs. Yankees same-game parlay: Ben Rice featured in proven expert's best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

The Yankees and Dodgers each threw their aces in the first game of their doubleheader on Sunday, taking away the opportunity for L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto and New York's Cam Schlittler to face off on Sunday Night Baseball. With that matchup happening in Game 1 of the doubleheader, we now look to Game 2 for an opportunity to make some bets based on what we saw earlier today and knowing the stud pitchers will not go.

The Dodgers were able to capitalize on some poor Yankees defense to score multiple runs off of Schlittler in the first game, an 8-2 Dodgers victory. Meanwhile, the Yankees continued to struggle on offense against the Dodgers ace and one of the best pitchers in the National League. First pitch for Game 2 on Sunday Night Baseball is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have a strong lean on this game but has the Dodgers winning outright in 57% of its simulations and the Yankees covering the +1.5 run line at a 60% rate. The model sees Over 9.5 runs hitting in 50.7% of simulations. Before you lock in any wagers for Dodgers vs. Yankees on Sunday, you have to see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has put together as his same-game parlay for the contest.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's his picks for Dodgers vs. Yankees on Sunday.

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Dodgers vs. Yankees same-game parlay

Ben Rice Over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

Mookie Betts Over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI





SGP price: +232 at DraftKings

Ben Rice over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

Rice was one of the only Yankees bats to do anything against Yamamoto, hitting a stinging double with a 106-mph exit velocity in his third at-bat. We're making these bets without confirmed lineups, but he absolutely should be back in there, being their best offensive threat and one of the only guys hitting right now. I'm going to back him for two or more hits, runs and RBI in tonight's game against what is shaping up to be a bullpen game for each side.

No matter who he faces, I like Rice to have the advantage and do some damage. If you wanted to pivot to total bases instead I wouldn't mind that, considering how poor the rest of the Yankees bats have performed. You also run the risk of Dave Roberts merely pitching around the sole threat in this order, and that would stink if you're losing opportunities via the free pass.

It's been said that Elmer Rodriguez may start for the Yankees and Landon Knack for the Dodgers in Game 2, but we have nothing official yet. Regardless of who starts or pitches out of the bullpen for each side, it should benefit the offense that the two aces threw earlier today, and this game is kind of a "throwaway" for each team..

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Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits, runs, RBI

If Rodriguez does take the ball for the Bronx Bombers, he's been far worse against righties in his time in MLB and hasn't effectively kept opposing offenses off the board, even if his starts have been shorter. He's now facing the best lineup in baseball, and I have a sneaky feeling that Shohei Ohtani may sit in Game 2, so I'm holding off on betting the L.A. Team Total over 4.5 runs until we have something confirmed.

With that being said, if Ohtani does sit, that would pave the way for Betts to potentially hit higher in this lineup, and being that he's also been far better against right-handed pitching, I like the potential matchup against Rodriguez.

I'm pairing these hits, runs and RBI prop bets for +232 on Draftkings, but I'll also play them individually for one unit a piece.