What to look for with the series now in the Bronx and the Yankees try to avoid a three-games-to-none deficit

Each of the first two games of the 2024 World Series ended with a bases-loaded situation and the trailing team at the plate. Freddie Freeman ensured Game 1 would be a forever classic thanks to a walk-off grand slam into the right-field bleachers that gave Los Angeles an unforgettable 6-3 victory. The following night, New York’s ninth-inning comeback attempt fell short as pinch-hitter Jose Trevino flied out to Tommy Edman in center field, allowing the Dodgers to escape with a 4-2 win.

As the scene shifts from Los Angeles to New York, the Dodgers’ two-game lead is tempered by the injury to Shohei Ohtani, who left Game 2 after suffering a partially dislocated shoulder while sliding into second base. He’s expected to be in his usual designated hitter role at Yankee Stadium on Monday, however. Thus far in the series, he’s 1-for-8 with a double and a run scored. Meanwhile, New York slugger Aaron Judge has continued his lackluster postseason by going 1-for-9 with six strikeouts.

Walker Buehler gets the starting pitching assignment for the Dodgers. He’s struggled this season since returning from his second Tommy John surgery but possesses a terrific postseason resume. Buehler has not been scored upon in his last eight innings – which includes an outing in San Diego in Game 4 of the National League Division Series and four frames against the New York Mets in the NL Championship Series. Clarke Schmidt, who will be on the mound for the Yankees, is coming off a regular season in which he posted a career-low 2.85 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 16 starts. In two appearances this postseason, he’s allowed four runs in 9.1 innings.

On Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees favored on the money line at -142, with Los Angeles at +120. Betting the Dodgers against the spread and giving 1.5 runs currently is at -170, while taking the Yankees and getting 1.5 runs is at +140. You can learn more about betting on the run line in our MLB betting guide.

Clarke Schmidt Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-105, DraftKings)

With Ohtani cleared to play, Los Angeles can stack its lineup with left-handed bats to take advantage of mistakes from a right-hander whose collection of pitches lean mainly on the inside corner. Schmidt’s arsenal consists of cutters, sliders and curveballs. It doesn’t feature a changeup to keep these kinds of hitters honest.

The Dodgers’ understanding of the strike zone is remarkable. That was clear in the NLCS, in which they managed to draw 42 walks. Over 19 innings against Yankees pitching, the bases on balls are down (three), but contact is up. Los Angeles has struck out 10 times over the two first games and fouled off 39.1% of its swings in the World Series compared to the Yankees’ 29.9%.

In his previous two outings, each of which lasted 4.2 innings, Schmidt struck out two and four batters, respectively. He fanned at least five in his final four appearances during the regular season, but those opponents weren’t as disciplined as the Dodgers.

Walker Buehler Over 14.5 Outs Recorded (+104, FanDuel)

His recent history contrasts with his October history. Buehler labored through his 2024 season. After missing nearly two years recovering from another Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old posted a 5.38 ERA over 16 starts. His main trouble has been the ability to regain his swing-and-miss stuff.

Buehler was pounded in the second inning of his NLDS start in San Diego, giving up six runs in the second inning of a 6-5 loss. But he hasn’t allowed a run since. He’s thrived in big-game scenarios, as evidenced by his 0.69 ERA in two World Series starts. Even though his last Fall Classic outing was four years ago, he did show promising signs in the NLCS, as he worked four scoreless frames against the Mets.

There always are exceptions, but with a bullpen game scheduled for the Dodgers in Game 4, manager Dave Roberts will need his veteran to provide length – whether he has it or not.

Teoscar Hernández Home Run (+650, DraftKings)

The Dodgers and Yankees faced each other during the regular season in the Bronx. Los Angeles won two of the three games in early June and Hernández teed off at the plate. He drove in both runs in 2-1, extra-inning victory in the opener and recorded two homers and six RBI a day later before going 2-for-4 with a blast in the series finale.

Whether it was Yankee Stadium, the pitching he faced or neither that prompted this hitting surge, Hernández might be rounding back into form at just the right time. He was held hitless over the first five games of the NLCS, striking out nine times.

But in Game 6 versus the Mets, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI. He’s gone 3-for-8 in the first two games of the World Series, including a 2-for-4 performance in Game 2 that featured a two-run homer in the third inning that gave Los Angeles the lead for good.

Juan Soto 2+ Total Bases (+140, DraftKings)

It’s not a bad idea to continue riding a hot hand – or a hot bat. In Game 2, Soto belted a solo shot in the third inning that got the Yankees on the board and ripped a long leadoff single off the right-field fence in the ninth, igniting the rally that ultimately came up short.

In 11 games this postseason, Soto has recorded at least one hit in seven of them. He’s amassed at least two total bases three times in the last four contests. His history against Buehler isn’t stellar, as he has registered two singles and an RBI in 10 at-bats. However, this version of Buehler isn’t the same high-quality hurler.

The benefit of a total bases prop instead of hits (+320 to get two) or a home run (+450) is that it could be successful in a multitude of ways and might just take one positive plate appearance. Plus, taking Soto to get at least one hit, at -180 on DraftKings, doesn’t provide much value.