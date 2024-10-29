Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 preview, odds and best bets
What to look for with as Los Angeles goes for a sweep of the Fall Classic at Yankee Stadium
This meeting of historic franchises has become a one-sided affair. Although no game has been decided by more than three runs, the Dodgers have shown themselves to be the far better team and are on the verge of their eighth World Series title. Los Angeles used a first-inning homer from Freddie Freeman, his third in as many games, to propel itself to an early lead. Walker Buehler and six relievers combined for a five-hitter and a second straight 4-2 victory.
The Yankees offense has shown little life thus far, especially with opportunities to drive in runs. New York went 2-for-6 on Monday with runners in scoring position – making them 4-for-20 in the series. Aaron Judge has continued to struggle mightily at the plate with just one hit in 12 at-bats and seven strikeouts.
Looking to avoid a sweep at home, the Yankees’ starting pitcher will be rookie Luis Gil, making his second career postseason start. He had a 3.50 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with 171 strikeouts over 29 starts and 151.2 innings during the regular season. His last appearance came in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Guardians, in which Gil allowed two runs on three hits, and three walks over four innings. He faced the Dodgers on June 9 at Yankee Stadium and gave up three runs in 5.2 innings
The Dodgers will go with a bullpen game, something manager Dave Roberts has employed three other times during the 2024 playoffs. A succession of Los Angeles relievers shut out the Padres in a must-win NLDS Game 4.
On Tuesday, Caesars Sportsbook has the Yankees favored on the money line at -145 with Los Angeles at +122. Betting the Dodgers against the spread and taking 1.5 runs is currently at -160, while taking the Yankees and giving 1.5 runs is at +135. You can learn more about betting on the run line in our MLB betting guide.
Below, find four best bets for this World Series Game 4 which are available to make at the best online sportsbooks.
Under 8.5 runs scored (-105, FanDuel)
There have been 21 combined runs – six each in Games 2 and 3. For all the slugfests the Dodgers were in during the NLCS, it’s been a different story in the World Series.
Roberts used six relievers Monday – each eclipsing 20 pitches. In those previous postseason bullpen games, long relievers such as Brent Honeywell, Landon Knack and Ben Casparius were utilized. With a larger margin for error, it’s likely at least one of those will come in.
But the bigger factor is the Yankees’ struggles at the plate. Besides Juan Soto’s home run in Game 2, it took until the ninth inning for New York bats to show life. And on Monday, they were in danger of a shutout before Alex Verdugo went deep.
As for Yankees pitching, it would be hard to imagine manager Aaron Boone keeping Gil in for long in this must-win situation. He’s done better the first time through the batting order – with a 2.19 ERA and a .177 batting average against. Plus, New York’s relievers have been effective in keeping the Dodgers in check – holding them to one run on three hits over 6.1 innings Monday night.
Jazz Chisholm to record a stolen base (+290, DraftKings)
Needing to keep the season alive by any means possible, and with runs hard to come by lately, there’s every reason to believe the Yankees will be aggressive.
Chisholm was held hitless Monday after getting three at Dodger Stadium, including a 2-for-5 effort in the series opener. After getting a single in the sixth, he successfully stole second. After another hit with nobody on and one out in the 10th, Chisholm swiped second and third – eventually scoring the go-ahead run on a force out and putting New York in a position to win.
Should Chisolm reach base, early or late, generating chaos on the basepaths could be a solution as the Yankees find ways to get a victory.
Tommy Edman to record a run (+150, DraftKings)
In Games 1 and 3, Edman was slotted in the bottom of the order. The NLCS MVP may not be as unstoppable as he was against the Mets, but he’s continued to produce in the World Series – having reached base five times, including three extra-base hits and three runs scored.
His 51 wRC+ versus right-handed pitching is pretty much irrelevant at this point considering how well he’s been faring. His No. 9 spot is crucial, especially if he finds ways to get aboard, because that sets the table for the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to drive him home in a variety of ways.
Regardless of where he winds up in the lineup, Edman has the opportunity to create action on the basepaths and set himself up to score.
Freddie Freeman to hit a home run (+600, FanDuel)
He’s made the clearest case for MVP, bad ankle and all. This magical World Series for Freddie Freeman began Friday with the first walk-off grand slam in Fall Classic history. He then teamed with Teoscar Hernández to deliver back-to-back third-inning blasts which gave Los Angeles a 4-1 edge. On Monday, he kick-started the Dodgers offense with a two-run shot to right field.
Freeman definitely has a bit of “Mr. October” to him. He’s the third player to homer in each of the first three games of a World Series. And on a personal note, he’s gone deep in each of his last five dating back to 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.
So…why not six? His odds at FanDuel Sportsbook are still higher than Judge (+240), Giancarlo Stanton (+280), Shohei Ohtani (+360), and five others. But there isn’t a hotter power bat right now. Sometimes, logic says to stick with the one who’s in a groove.