Ravens running back Derrick Henry surpassed Walter Payton to move into fifth on the NFL's list for all-time rushing touchdowns with two scores in a Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears. Now, Henry and the Ravens will visit the Miami Dolphins for a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 9 that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury, and Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points, while the over/under is 51.5. With Jackson back to hold the defense's attention, Henry is one of our top anytime touchdown scorer picks despite the fact that you'll be paying a premium (-200) in the NFL anytime TD scorer odds. Henry's expected to receive another heavy workload on Thursday, and his over/under for total rushing attempts is 18.5.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 9. With NFL props available for almost every player in Dolphins vs. Ravens at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Ravens vs. Dolphins NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 on a 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Dolphins vs. Ravens.

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-200, bet365)

Despite Lamar Jackson being in and out of the lineup this season, Henry has rushed for six touchdowns over the first seven games of this season. He's sitting on 112 rushing touchdowns in his career, and he's scoring at a clip that brings passing Adrian Peterson (120) and possibly even Marcus Allen (123) into the realm of possibility. The Ravens have the potential to get on a roll with the schedule lightening up and Jackson returning, and Henry figures to be a major focal point of that effort. The model predicts that he scores 0.94 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 66.6% chance to score. Use the latest bet365 bonus code to find this price and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager win or lose.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins (-150, FanDuel)

We're laying more juice here, but Achane has also proven to be worth paying the premium throughout his NFL career. Despite Miami's general struggles this season, he's scored seven times in eight games, and he's now up to 30 touchdowns in 36 career regular-season outings. His involvement in the Dolphins' passing attack also helps protect him against unfavorable game scripts. The model predicts that he scores 1.04 touchdowns on average despite odds that imply a 40% chance of scoring. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to find this price and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

DeAndre Hopkins, Ravens (+550, DraftKings)

Hopkins hasn't been a high-volume target in the Baltimore passing attack, but he has been given high-value opportunities. His lone catch last week against the Bears came on a critical third down to help seal the game in the fourth quarter, and he now has 10 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this season despite playing only 28.7% of the offensive snaps. A healthy Jackson should be the rising tide that lifts all boats here, and the model predicts that Hopkins scores 0.26 touchdowns on average, greatly outpacing his implied scoring probability of 15.4%.

