Both De'Von Achane and James Cook have gotten off to strong starts this season and will look to continue their momentum in Week 3's showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Cook is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (three) in the NFL and is fourth (176) in rushing yards. Achane is one of two running backs (Chuba Hubbard) with multiple touchdown receptions and also ranks in the top 3 among all tailbacks in receptions and receiving yards.

Which running back player props should you be betting at sportsbooks for Thursday? The Inside the Lines team has its suggestions for Achane and Cook based on 10,000 simulations from its model.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at player props for Achane and Cook for Thursday's game.

Rushing yardage props

De'Von Achane: 54.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

James Cook: 65.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Achane Under 54.5 (4 stars)



Achane has run for just 47.6 yards per game in his last five road contests, though he did have 55 rushing yards on just seven carries at the Colts in Week 1. The model has come up with 40.8 rushing yards here for Achane to make this Under a 4-star recommendation.

Receptions props

De'Von Achane: 5.5 (Over -122, Under -108)

James Cook: 1.5 (Over -178, Under +132)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Achane Over 5.5 (4 stars)



A receptions prop of 5.5 is certainly on the higher end for running backs, however Achane has averaged 5.8 catches in his last five games. In Week 2, Achane snagged eight catches on 10 targets against the Patriots. The model has spit out 6.9 receptions for Achane on Thursday night.

Receiving yardage props

De'Von Achane: 38.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

James Cook: 11.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Achane Over 38.5 (4 stars)



The model is bullish on Achane receiving props in general, calculating him for 49.8 receiving yards. That's good for a 4-star rating on Over 38.5 receiving yards, and it's actually slightly lower than what Achane has averaged in that department (52.5) in his last five matchups.