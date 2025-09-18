It's an AFC East showdown to start off Week 3, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen is the current NFL MVP favorite at +300 at Caesars Sportsbook after leading the Bills to a 2-0 start, while Tua Tagovailoa looks to lead the Dolphins out of an 0-2 hole. Which signal-caller does the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates each game 10,000 times, have as a better value for player props for Thursday's showdown?

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at player props for Allen and Tagovailoa for Thursday's game.

Passing yardage props

Tua Tagovailoa: 238.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Josh Allen: 233.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Tagovailoa Over 238.5 (4.5 stars)



Tagovailoa Over 238.5 passing yards is the highest-rated player prop recommendation for Dolphins vs. Bills, as it's the only one with a 4.5-star rating. He's been projected for 278.0 passing yards on Thursday night, and has averaged 284.4 passing yards in his past five contests.

Passing touchdowns props

Tua Tagovailoa: 1.5 (Over +134, Under -180)

Josh Allen: 1.5 (Over -154, Under +116)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Allen Over 1.5 (3 stars)



Allen has thrown 40 touchdown passes in 14 career games against the Dolphins in the regular season, going Over 1.5 passing touchdowns in 13 of them. The model likes that trend to continue, with Allen projected for 2.0 touchdown passes against Miami in Week 3.

Total completions props

Tua Tagovailoa: 23.5 (Over -108, Under -122)

Josh Allen: 20.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Allen Under 20.5 (4.5 stars)



Allen has gone Under his completions prop in five straight home games, averaging 16.2 completions over that stretch. Allen is projected for just 14.8 completions on TNF, making this Under a 4.5-star recommendation.