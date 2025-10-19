The idea of a pair of 1-5 teams meetings conjures up images of bad football, Sunday's meeting of the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns could be downright ugly with rain and near-30 mph winds in the forecast. A game played down in the trenches should favor the Browns and their bruising defensive front and Tua Tagovailoa's notorious trouble in the elements, but which specific NFL player props should you target for Week 7's Miami at Cleveland clash? We've identified three best bets with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates each game 10,000 times.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Dolphins vs. Browns game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Top Dolphins at Browns props:

De'Von Achane Under 66.5 passing yards

The Browns eat running backs for lunch under the best of circumstances, and everyone in the world knows the Dolphins will be leaning on Achane and the ground game on Sunday. Tagovailoa struggles when it's cold, to say nothing of when it's windy and raining. There will be very little element of surprise to the Miami offense, meaning Cleveland can focus its energy on suffocating Achane and sacking Tagovailoa. The SportsLine model has Achane at 49.1 rushing yards.

Dillon Gabriel Under 173.5 passing yards

Gabriel hasn't had the smoothest start to his NFL career, and he'll be making his first home start in difficult weather. Between that and the Dolphins struggling to stop the run, this feels like a big Quinshon Judkins game. The Browns will likely tailor the offensive game plan to make things as easy as possible for the rookie southpaw -- lots of dinks and dunks, nothing that will get taken by the wind. The model forecasts 155.6 passing yards for Gabriel.

Harold Fannin Jr. anytime touchdown scorer

David Njoku is out with a knee injury, meaning Fannin should get plenty of reps. The Browns have shown a willingness to throw the ball his way, and it's not hard to imagine Gabriel feeding him in the red zone when the Dolphins expect a Judkins run. The generous price is more than welcome for a player we'd back at a much lower number.