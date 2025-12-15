An NFL division leader takes the field for Monday Night Football against a squad that's quietly put itself back in the playoff mix with a four-game win streak. The 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers took control of the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 last week, and their matchup this week is versus a surging Miami Dolphins team that is now 6-7 after winning four straight.

The Steelers are looking to build on their AFC North lead at home on Monday while Miami can get back to .500 with an upset road win. Both teams will lean on their star receivers, with DK Metcalf the go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers and Jaylen Waddle the Dolphins' No. 1 option in the passing game with Tyreek Hill lost for the season.

If you're looking to place wagers on NFL player props for Monday Night Football, which of these star wideouts should you be backing for total receptions and receiving yards props? The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it has shared its picks for these two player prop bets. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more Dolphins vs. Steelers betting analysis? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Monday Night Football, which includes even more NFL player prop grades as well as expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

Jaylen Waddle: 62.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

DK Metcalf: 55.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: DK Metcalf Over 55.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

The model tabs Metcalf for a big game on Monday with a projection of nearly 70 yards, well over his current prop line of 55.5. Metcalf exploded for 148 yards last week against the Ravens after going five straight games with fewer than 50 receiving yards. Overall this year, Metcalf has gone Over 55.5 receiving yards four times.

Receptions props

Jaylen Waddle: 4.5 (Over -144, Under +113)

DK Metcalf: 4.5 (Over -105, Under -122)

Top pick: DK Metcalf Over 4.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

The model also likes the Over on Metcalf's receptions prop line of 4.5 with a projection of 5.3 catches against Miami's defense. Metcalf has averaged exactly four catches per game this year, and he had seven last week. Metcalf has cleared 4.5 receptions five times this season, and he has 29 more targets than the next-closest Steeler, which is running back Kenneth Gainwell.