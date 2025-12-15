Two teams with playoff aspirations meet on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season when the Miami Dolphins visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins have won four in a row but are unlikely to catch Buffalo or New England for the division and therefore need this game to stay in the wild card race, while the Steelers hope to stay atop the AFC North. Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers have faced a lot of scrutiny over the years regarding their play but they can both silence some of the criticism with a strong effort on Monday.

We'll break down the best Tagovailoa and Rodgers player props with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Dolphins vs. Steelers and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Tua Tagovailoa: 195.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Aaron Rodgers: 211.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Aaron Rodgers Over 211.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The model projects Rodgers, who is averaging 197.5 yards per game, to throw for 252.6 yards on Monday. He's coming off a game where he threw for 284 yards, and even against a solid Miami pass defense, the model sees Rodgers topping his passing yards prop line. His consensus line is 210.5.

Passing attempts props

Tua Tagovailoa: 27.5 (Over -121, Under -105)

Aaron Rodgers: 31.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Top pick: Aaron Rodgers Over 31.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

Rodgers is projected to throw the ball 34.1 times on Monday, even against a Dolphins defense that ranks 12th in yards allowed through the air. Rodgers has gone over this particular line five times this season but just once in the last four games, though one of those Unders was at 31 attempts.

Passing touchdowns props

Tua Tagovailoa: 1.5 (Over +152, Under -195)

Aaron Rodgers: 1.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Top pick: Tua Tagovailoa Over 1.5 passing TDs (4 stars)

The model leans to the Over because of the value on that side, even though it projects Tagovailoa for exactly 1.5 passing scores. Tagovailoa has thrown two or more touchdown passes in just one of the team's last four games, but does have a favorable matchup on Monday with Pittsburgh ranking 27th in pass defense.