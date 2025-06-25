Dortmund will try to secure its spot in the Round of 16, while Ulsan will try to play the role of spoiler in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when the two clubs go head-to-head on Wednesday. Dortmund is tied with Fluminense atop Group F and would advance to the Round of 16 with a victory. Dortmund could also miss the Round of 16 altogether with a loss. Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga, one of the top leagues in the world. Meanwhile, Ulsan is fifth in South Korea's K League 1.

Kickoff from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Dortmund are -425 favorites (risk $425 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Dortmund vs. Ulsan odds from DraftKings, while Ulsan are +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy is -170 to score a goal.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Dortmund vs. Ulsan (odds subject to change):

Dortmund to win at halftime and full-time (-140)

Both teams to score (+110)

Dortmund have everything at stake, as Ulsan only has pride. Dortmund could finish anywhere from first to third in Group F, depending on this result and Fluminense vs. Mamelodi Sundowns on the other side of the group. Green expects a motivated performance from Dortmund to advance to the Round of 16, with a victory securing them either first or second in the group to advance. Dortmund led Mamelodi Sundowns, 3-1, at halftime of their 4-3 win on Saturday. The match wasn't as close as the final score would indicate, with Mamelodi Sundowns scoring in the 90th minute and Dortmund taking a 4-1 lead in the second half.

Dortmund played their best soccer to close the Bundesliga season with seven wins and a tie over their final eight matches with the season concluding on May 17. After a win and a draw in the Club World Cup, Dortmund has only one loss over the last 90 days, which came to Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 9 before defeating Barcelona in the second leg but failing to advance due to aggregate scoring. They've played 12 matches over that period, and Green expects another victory and an early goal or two to start things off on Wednesday.

Although Dortmund has dominated in the win-loss column lately, they've been prone to allowing goals. Both teams have scored in eight of Dortmund's last 12 matches. Dortmund hasn't lost any of their last nine matches and BTTS bets have hit in six of those nine contests. Dortmund allowed three goals to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, including one in the 90th minute with a two-goal advantage, so a defensive lapse is possible late on Wednesday if Dortmund is ahead comfortably. Ulsan scored twice against Fluminense on Saturday in a 4-2 loss. Green doesn't expect the German club to have any problems defeating Ulsan, but he does think there's value in Ulsan breaking through for a goal.

"Ulsan are playing for pride, and they could find the back of the net in this game," Green told SportsLine. "They scored twice in their defeat to Fluminense last time out, and they have the pace to exploit Dortmund's high defensive line. However, Dortmund should ultimately outclass them at TQL Stadium."

