All 30 MLB teams are in action on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Los Angeles ahead of their Saturday contest with a 2-0 series lead, providing plenty of matchups this week as appealing options for taking advantage of the latest Arkansas DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. With the St. Louis Cardinals playing surprisingly well this season, they've often been a profitable Arkansas sports betting option. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals continue their four-game series against the Padres after a 2-1 win Thursday night. The Cardinals (22-15) are second in the NL Central after having one of the lowest expectations of any team in baseball entering the season. Despite the hot start, the Cardinals still have the longest odds of any team in the division to win the NL Central at +1600 at DraftKings, but is it time to view them as a more serious contender? The Cardinals are +295 to make the playoffs. They start Michael McGreevy (2-2, 2.52 ERA) against Griffin Canning on Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The Padres are -156 favorites with the Cardinals listed as +129 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at DraftKings.

The Thunder continue their march toward pursuing back-to-back NBA titles, and despite only being in the second round of the playoffs, they already have minus-money odds to win it all. The Thunder are -170 favorites at DraftKings to win the 2026 NBA Finals with -270 odds to win the Western Conference. The Thunder have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in their current series, and they are -135 to sweep the Lakers with +210 odds to win in five games in the latest NBA odds at DraftKings. For Saturday's Game 3, the Thunder are 8.5-point favorites with an over/under set at 210.5 points. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.