DraftKings Arkansas promo code is now live: Bank $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 bet

Now that DraftKings Sportsbook has launched in Arkansas, you're free to use their latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. That means you can potentially boost your bankroll while wagering on your favorite teams and players, whether you've been captivated by the recent dominance of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA or you've been a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder swept their first two opponents in the 2026 NBA Playoffs but they've met some resistance in the form of the San Antonio Spurs during the Western Conference Finals. That series is tied 2-2 after a 103-82 win for the Spurs on Sunday night and San Antonio has now been responsible for six of the 20 losses that Oklahoma City has suffered all season. The series shifts back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Thunder are 5.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is 215.5.

The NL Central continues to be the best division in baseball through the first two months of the MLB season and it comes as a surprise that the St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the race. St. Louis hasn't made the playoffs the last three seasons and went on an offseason selling spree, but they're second in the division and are on the road against the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers to kick off the week. After beginning the year as +30000 longshots to win the World Series, they're not down to +15000 in the latest MLB futures from DraftKings and their playoff odds have dropped from +1000 to +290. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.