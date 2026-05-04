The launch of DraftKings Arkansas in late March gives sports bettors in "The Natural State" more options than ever and right now you can also use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. So boost your Arkansas sports betting bankroll to bet on the Royals and Cardinals on Monday night or Thunder vs. Lakers on Tuesday. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals will both be in action on Monday night. Kansas City begins a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians at 7:40 p.m. ET and St. Louis will host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:45 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Royals as -126 favorites at home while the Guardians are +104 and then the Cardinals are -102 home underdogs while the Brewers are the -118 favorites in that matchup.

Then the Oklahoma City Thunder will begin their second-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list them as 15.5-point favorites at home in Game 1 while the over/under is 213.5. Oklahoma City is now priced at -145 to win a second consecutive NBA title and DraftKings is also offering a pair of Thunder specials, pricing them at +850 to sweep their way through the conference finals and +3500 to win all their playoff games this season. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.