Now that DraftKings Arkansas is helping make Arkansas sports betting more expansive, new users can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. On Thursday, you can use that to bet on the Kansas City Royals in a primetime matchup against the Chicago White Sox or to look ahead in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

After back-to-back seasons above .500 for the first time in a decade, the Royals are off to a 19-23 start but they're still in the thick of the AL Central race. On Thursday, they'll visit the Chicago White Sox for a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch and Kris Bubic will be on the mound for the Royals while the White Sox go with Anthony Kay. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as the -143 favorite in this matchup while Chicago is the +119 underdog.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a growing fanbase in Arkansas and they're bound for the Western Conference finals after sweeping the Suns and Lakers to begin the 2026 NBA Playoffs. They'll take on the winners of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series. The Thunder are now listed as the -275 favorites to win the West and are -170 to win a second consecutive NBA title in the latest NBA futures odds from DraftKings. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.