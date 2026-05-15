Rivalry baseball can spice up a 162-game MLB season, and with the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals beginning their I-70 Showdown in St. Louis on Friday, this is a perfect chance for Arkansas sports bettors to take advantage of the latest Arkansas DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Royals and Cardinals split their six games last season, and Friday's first pitch is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Also, Oklahoma City Thunder fans can utilize this Arkansas sports betting promo for futures betting on OKC. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals lead the all-time series against the Kansas City Royals, 79-55, but they haven't won a season head-to-head since 2022. The Royals hold an 8-6 lead over the previous three seasons, and they are sending a longtime former Cardinal to the mound on Friday. Michael Wacha, who spent his first seven seasons with the Cardinals, starts for the Royals (19-24), and he's coming off seven shutout innings against the Tigers on Saturday to lower his ERA to 2.63. The Cardinals (25-18) are starting Dustin May, who, after two rough starts to open his 2026 MLB season, has a 2.54 ERA over his last six starts.

For MLB betting, the Cardinals are -114 favorites, while the Royals are -105 underdogs in the latest Friday MLB odds at DraftKings. Many Arkansas residents are Oklahoma City Thunder fans, and although the reigning NBA champions remain off for the next few days, you can still lock in Thunder futures on DraftKings. OKC is a -275 favorite to win the West, with -175 odds to win another NBA title for NBA betting. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.