DraftKings is live and running in Arkansas, offering new users $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code. Many Arkansas residents are Oklahoma City Thunder fans due to proximity, and Friday night features an NBA clash with Thunder vs. Nuggets as an online sports betting for Arkansas sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA go head-to-head on Friday with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Thunder. The Nuggets have won 10 straight games, while the Thunder are 19-1 over their last 20 games. These two teams could meet to determine who represents the Western Conference in the NBA Finals, but their lineups will look significantly different than Friday's, as the Thunder are resting nearly their entire starting lineup, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Nuggets are 11.5-point favorites at DraftKings for NBA betting. For NBA futures betting, the Thunder have -145 odds to win the West and +120 odds to win the NBA Finals.

Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are in action on Friday as well, two favorite teams of many Arkansas residents. The Royals continue their four-game series at home following a 2-0 loss against the White Sox on Thursday, after going 7-0 against Chicago at home last season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals begin a new series against the Red Sox. For MLB betting, the Red Sox are -149 favorites with the Cardinals at +123 underdogs, and the Royals are -181 favorites with the White Sox at +149 underdogs. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.