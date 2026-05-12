The Oklahoma City Thunder can rest up for the Western Conference Finals, but Arkansas sports bettors still have plenty of online sports betting options available for Tuesday to take advantage of the Arkansas DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The Thunder completed their sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and Tuesday betting options include the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals as popular teams for Arkansas sports betting. With the 2026 PGA Championship later in the week, golf betting is a popular sports betting option. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the favorites throughout the season to win the NBA Finals, and their implied odds have never been stronger than now. With an 8-0 record this postseason entering the conference finals, the Thunder are -175 favorites to win the NBA Finals with -280 odds to win the Western Conference. Those finals odds give the Thunder implied odds of 63.6% to win it all.

Arkansas sports bettors don't need to simply wait on the Thunder, though, with MLB teams such as the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals in action Tuesday. The Royals begin their second series of the season against the Chicago White Sox, a team they have dominated since the start of 2024. They are 24-6 head-to-head over that span, but split their first series, 2-2. The Cardinals begin a new series against the Athletics tonight, and St. Louis' 23-17 start has made them one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 MLB season. For MLB betting at DraftKings, the Royals are -126 favorites, while the Cardinals are +129 underdogs in their respective matchups. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.