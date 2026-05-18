The Oklahoma City Thunder are bound for the Western Conference finals and right now their fans in "The Natural State" can use the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. The Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the WCF on Monday at 8:40 p.m. ET and the Kansas City Royals will also be in action tonight for Arkansas sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Thunder are reigning NBA champions and they've breezed through the first two rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, sweeping the Suns and Lakers. However, they'll face a much tougher test in the Spurs, who beat the Thunder four of the five times they played during the regular season. That being said, Oklahoma City is still the 6.5-point favorite at home while the over/under is 219.5. The Thunder are also the -165 favorites to in the title in the latest NBA futures from DraftKings.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals have dropped to last in the AL Central after losing an in-state rivalry series against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. The Cardinals are off on Monday but the Royals will be in action, as they host the Boston Red Sox for a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Seth Lugo will start for the Royals and the Red Sox will go with Sonny Gray. Boston is the slight -112 favorite on the money line at DraftKings while Kansas City is priced at -108. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.