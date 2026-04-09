Arkansas sports betting has been legal for years but the launch of DraftKings Arkansas offers the state a chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Use this promotion to boost your bankroll while betting on your favorite teams and players, like the Kansas City Royals or Arkansas Razorbacks basketball. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $300 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The Kansas City Royals are only a three-hour drive from the furthest corner of Northwest Arkansas and that area is also home to the franchise's Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Most of Kansas City's home-grown stars have come through Springdale, including Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone. They'll host the Chicago White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET tonight and are -194 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 9.5.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks just finished up a basketball season that included an SEC Tournament title and a Sweet 16 run, but you can already bet on their bright future. The latest college basketball futures from DraftKings lists John Calipari's Razorbacks at +1800 to win the national championship in 2027, which is tied for the seventh-lowest price overall. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.