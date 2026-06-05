DraftKings Arkansas promo code is now live: Land $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 bet

It's been a couple months since DraftKings was added to the ranks of Arkansas sports betting apps, but you can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Baseball season is in full swing and football season is right around the corner, so use this sign-up bonus to bet on the Royals and Cardinals or college football futures. Sign up for DraftKings Arkansas here:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in Arkansas. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Arkansas: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. There are also live batter props and pitcher props for every MLB game.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings consistently offers jackpot promos for its users, such as King of the Court, King of the End Zone and King of the 'Dogs. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with your first $5 wager:

Arkansas sports betting preview

The MLB season began with the Kansas City Royals looking like they were on the verge of contention and the St. Louis Cardinals positioned for a rebuild, but the situations have flipped a little over two months into the season. Kansas City is in last in the AL Central while St. Louis is second in the NL Central. Now the latest MLB futures from DraftKings lists the Royals at +800 to make the AL playoffs while the Cardinals are +390 to make the NL postseason.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Razorbacks open their season on Sept. 5 against North Alabama. That game hasn't hit the board yet because it's an SEC vs. FCS matchup, but you can already wager on the Sept. 12 matchup against the Utah Utes. The latest college football odds from DraftKings lists Arkansas as a 10.5-point underdog on the road. The Razorbacks are also +20000 to win the SEC in Ryan Silverfield's first season at the helm, +6500 to make the College Football Playoff and +40000 to win the national title. Check out the brand new DraftKings Arkansas promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.